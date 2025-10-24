Smart DNA “Flowers” Could Deliver Drugs or Clean Up Pollution

Read time: 1 minute

Researchers at the University of North Carolina have developed microscopic soft robots shaped like flowers that can change their shape and behavior in response to their surroundings – just like living organisms do.





These tiny “DNA flowers” are made from crystals formed by combining DNA and inorganic materials. They can fold and unfold within seconds, making them among the most dynamic materials ever created on such a small scale.





Each flower’s DNA acts like a molecular computer program, dictating how it moves and reacts to environmental changes. When acidity levels shift, the flower can open, close or even trigger a chemical reaction. This ability could allow future DNA-based robots to perform autonomous tasks – from delivering medicine to cleaning up pollution.





“People would love to have smart capsules that automatically activate medication when they detect disease and stop when it is healed,” said Dr. Ronit Freeman, senior author of the study and director of the Freeman Lab at UNC. “In principle, this could be possible with our shapeshifting materials.”

Inspired by nature’s dynamic designs

The researchers drew inspiration from biological movements such as blooming petals, coral pulsing and tissue growth. They aimed to recreate these complex, adaptive behaviors in synthetic materials – a challenge that has long puzzled scientists working at microscopic scales.





The key lies in how the DNA strands are arranged inside the flower-shaped crystals. When the environment becomes more acidic, the DNA folds tightly, closing the petals. When conditions return to normal, the DNA loosens, and the petals reopen. This simple yet powerful mechanism can be used to control chemical reactions, transport and release molecules or interact with cells and tissues.





“We take inspiration from nature’s designs, like blooming flowers or growing tissue, and translate them into technology that could one day think, move and adapt on its own,” said Freeman.

Toward smart materials with real-world applications

Although still in early testing, the team envisions many practical uses of this technology. In medicine, these DNA flowers could be injected into the body to deliver drugs directly to tumors. The tumor’s acidity could cause the petals to close, releasing medicine or taking a tissue sample, then reopen once the treatment is complete.





Beyond medicine, these smart materials could break down pollutants in contaminated water or even store vast amounts of data – up to two trillion gigabytes in just a teaspoon – offering a sustainable and efficient storage solution.

This breakthrough marks a major step toward materials that can sense and respond to their environment, bridging the gap between living systems and machines.

Reference: Gao Y, Shi W, Klawa SJ, et al. Reversible metamorphosis of hierarchical DNA–inorganic crystals. Nat Nanotechnol. 2025:1-9. doi: 10.1038/s41565-025-02026-8

This article is a rework of a press release issued by University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Material has been edited for length and content.