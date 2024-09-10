We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Study Demonstrates Gene Therapy's Potential to Treat Hereditary Blindness

Gene therapy improves vision in Bothnia dystrophy patients, with 11 of 12 showing significant improvement.

News  
Published: September 10, 2024
 
| Original story from the Karolinska Institute
A visually impaired person using a walking stick.
Credit: CDC / Unsplash.
Read time: 2 minutes

Summary

A study at Karolinska Institutet published in Nature Communications shows that gene therapy can improve vision in Bothnia dystrophy patients. By using a viral vector to deliver a functional RLBP1 gene, 11 of 12 participants experienced significant visual improvements, particularly in night vision, with no serious side effects reported.

Key Takeaways

  • Gene Therapy Success: Karolinska Institutet’s study shows significant vision improvement in 11 of 12 Bothnia dystrophy patients.
  • Night Vision Enhancement: Participants experienced notable improvements in night vision and quality of life after gene therapy.
  • Future Directions: A larger study is planned to compare treated patients with a control group for further validation.

    • Bothnia dystrophy is a form of hereditary blindness, prevalent in the region Västerbotten in Sweden. A new study at Karolinska Institutet published in Nature Communications shows that gene therapy can improve vision in patients with the disease.


    Bothnia dystrophy occurs mainly in the region Västerbotten in Sweden, but the disease has also been identified in other parts of the world. The disease leads to progressive visual impairment due to the destruction of the visual cells in the retina. It is caused by an inherited genetic mutation that leads to damage to a particular protein in the eye. There is currently no treatment for the disease.

    Researchers at the Karolinska Institute have now investigated whether gene therapy can improve vision in people with the disease. The researchers used a so-called viral vector, a specially designed virus that was genetically modified to contain a functioning RLBP1 gene, the gene that is damaged in Bothnia dystrophy. 


    The viral vector was injected under the retina through an advanced surgical procedure in 12 people with the disease. The aim is that after treatment, the viral vector will be taken up by the cells of the retina, where it can produce normal protein. 

    The preliminary results of the study show that the visual function of 11 of the subjects improved significantly. 

    “The results are important because hereditary blindness is the most common cause of blindness in younger and able-bodied people, and there is no treatment for the vast majority of those affected,” says Helder André, one of the researchers behind the study, who works at the Department of Clinical Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet.

    Night vision improved

    After the procedure, the researchers followed the study subjects for a year to study the safety and effect of the drug on visual function. In eleven of the twelve study subjects, night vision, among other things, improved significantly, and in several participants, this led to improved self-perceived quality of life. No serious side effects linked to the drug were noted in the study.


    “Our study gives hope that this large group of patients can have their vision restored in the future. The results also support the idea that gene therapy can work for hereditary diseases in general,” says Anders Kvanta, professor of ophthalmology at the same department and the person who led the study.

    The next step is a larger study comparing the effect on treated study subjects with a control group that has not been treated. 


    Reference: Kvanta A, Rangaswamy N, Holopigian K, et al. Interim safety and efficacy of gene therapy for RLBP1-associated retinal dystrophy: a phase 1/2 trial. Nat Comm. 2024;15(1):7438. doi: 10.1038/s41467-024-51575-4


    This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.


    This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.

