Study Demonstrates Gene Therapy's Potential to Treat Hereditary Blindness

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

Researchers at the Karolinska Institute have now investigated whether gene therapy can improve vision in people with the disease. The researchers used a so-called viral vector, a specially designed virus that was genetically modified to contain a functioning RLBP1 gene, the gene that is damaged in Bothnia dystrophy.





The viral vector was injected under the retina through an advanced surgical procedure in 12 people with the disease. The aim is that after treatment, the viral vector will be taken up by the cells of the retina, where it can produce normal protein.



The preliminary results of the study show that the visual function of 11 of the subjects improved significantly.



“The results are important because hereditary blindness is the most common cause of blindness in younger and able-bodied people, and there is no treatment for the vast majority of those affected,” says Helder André, one of the researchers behind the study, who works at the Department of Clinical Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet.

Night vision improved

After the procedure, the researchers followed the study subjects for a year to study the safety and effect of the drug on visual function. In eleven of the twelve study subjects, night vision, among other things, improved significantly, and in several participants, this led to improved self-perceived quality of life. No serious side effects linked to the drug were noted in the study.





“Our study gives hope that this large group of patients can have their vision restored in the future. The results also support the idea that gene therapy can work for hereditary diseases in general,” says Anders Kvanta, professor of ophthalmology at the same department and the person who led the study.



The next step is a larger study comparing the effect on treated study subjects with a control group that has not been treated.





Reference: Kvanta A, Rangaswamy N, Holopigian K, et al. Interim safety and efficacy of gene therapy for RLBP1-associated retinal dystrophy: a phase 1/2 trial. Nat Comm. 2024;15(1):7438. doi: 10.1038/s41467-024-51575-4



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.