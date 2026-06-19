Targeting Vascular Fat With Epigenetic Drugs Could Reduce Cardiometabolic Risk

Over time, these changes contribute to the early stages of vascular disease, which can lead to heart attacks and strokes. Researchers at the University of Zurich (UZH) and the University Hospital Zurich, collaborating with colleagues at the University of Pisa in Italy, have now succeeded in correcting the error upstream by targeting the molecular switches that determine which genes in the perivascular fat cells are turned on or off.





These epigenetic regulators are chemical tags on the proteins that package DNA. The proteins that recognize these tags determine how the genome is “read” in each cell, activating or deactivating many genes at the same time. “Instead of targeting one downstream molecule at a time, we aimed to retune the fat’s entire gene activity program,” says UZH cardiologist and study head Francesco Paneni.