Therapeutic Vaccine for Chronic Hepatitis B Begins Clinical Trials In Patients

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 1 minute

A new therapeutic vaccine designed to treat chronic hepatitis B has entered early-phase clinical testing in patients. The candidate, TherVacB, developed through research led by Helmholtz Munich, is now being evaluated in a multi-site phase 1b/2a trial. The first patient was enrolled in June 2025.

Testing TherVacB in chronically infected patients

TherVacB had previously completed a phase 1a trial in healthy volunteers, where it showed no major safety concerns and triggered key immune responses. The current trial is the first to test its use in people with chronic hepatitis B. It is sponsored by LMU University Hospital Munich and involves research teams across Germany, Italy, Spain, England, and Tanzania.



The vaccine is being tested in patients whose infection is already managed with antiviral medication. The study will involve 81 participants in two stages. The first stage (phase 1b) will test escalating doses to assess safety and determine the optimal dose. The second stage (phase 2a) will then evaluate this dose in a larger patient group, focusing on how well it stimulates the immune system to control the hepatitis B virus.

A prime-boost approach tailored to hepatitis B

TherVacB is based on a heterologous prime-boost strategy. It begins by priming the immune system with hepatitis B proteins, followed by a boost using a modified vaccinia Ankara (MVA) vector to enhance the cellular immune response. This method aims to generate both antibody- and T-cell–mediated immunity.

The vaccine has been engineered to cover more than 95% of hepatitis B virus strains found globally. This could increase its relevance for the estimated 250 million people worldwide who are chronically infected.

Trial outcomes could inform next steps

If results from this early-stage trial confirm safety and effective immune stimulation, the findings will help guide future clinical development. Researchers aim to determine whether this strategy can induce a functional immune response capable of controlling or clearing the virus in already-infected individuals.





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.





This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.