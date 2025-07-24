We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Therapeutic Vaccine for Chronic Hepatitis B Begins Clinical Trials In Patients

A new therapeutic vaccine designed to treat chronic hepatitis B has entered early-phase clinical testing in patients.

News  
Published: July 24, 2025 
Original story from Helmholtz Munich
Gloved hands (blue) ready to inject a shoulder.
Credit: National Cancer Institute/Unsplash
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

A new therapeutic vaccine designed to treat chronic hepatitis B has entered early-phase clinical testing in patients. The candidate, TherVacB, developed through research led by Helmholtz Munich, is now being evaluated in a multi-site phase 1b/2a trial. The first patient was enrolled in June 2025.

Testing TherVacB in chronically infected patients

TherVacB had previously completed a phase 1a trial in healthy volunteers, where it showed no major safety concerns and triggered key immune responses. The current trial is the first to test its use in people with chronic hepatitis B. It is sponsored by LMU University Hospital Munich and involves research teams across Germany, Italy, Spain, England, and Tanzania.


The vaccine is being tested in patients whose infection is already managed with antiviral medication. The study will involve 81 participants in two stages. The first stage (phase 1b) will test escalating doses to assess safety and determine the optimal dose. The second stage (phase 2a) will then evaluate this dose in a larger patient group, focusing on how well it stimulates the immune system to control the hepatitis B virus.

A prime-boost approach tailored to hepatitis B

TherVacB is based on a heterologous prime-boost strategy. It begins by priming the immune system with hepatitis B proteins, followed by a boost using a modified vaccinia Ankara (MVA) vector to enhance the cellular immune response. This method aims to generate both antibody- and T-cell–mediated immunity.

Subscribe to Biopharma updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now

The vaccine has been engineered to cover more than 95% of hepatitis B virus strains found globally. This could increase its relevance for the estimated 250 million people worldwide who are chronically infected.

Trial outcomes could inform next steps

If results from this early-stage trial confirm safety and effective immune stimulation, the findings will help guide future clinical development. Researchers aim to determine whether this strategy can induce a functional immune response capable of controlling or clearing the virus in already-infected individuals.


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter