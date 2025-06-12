Therapeutics Designed To Lower Cholesterol Without the Side Effects of Statins

When the amount of cholesterol in the blood is too high, hypercholesterolemia can develop, causing serious damage to the arteries and cardiovascular health. Now, a study led by the University of Barcelona and the University of Oregon presents a new therapeutic tool capable of regulating blood cholesterol levels and thus opening up new perspectives in the fight against atherosclerosis caused by the accumulation of lipid plaques in the artery walls.



Specifically, the team has designed a strategy to inhibit the expression of PCSK9, a protein that plays a decisive role in modulating plasma levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). The new method, based on the use of molecules known as polypurine hairpins (PPRH), facilitates the uptake of cholesterol by cells and prevents it from accumulating in the arteries without causing the side effects of the most common statin-based medication.





The paper, published in the journal Biochemical Pharmacology, was led by experts Carles J. Ciudad and Verònica Noé, professors at the UB’s Faculty of Pharmacy and Food Sciences and the Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (IN2UB), in collaboration with Nathalie Pamir, from the University of Oregon in Portland (United States). The study has been supported by projects of the Spanish Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities (MICINN) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) of the United States.