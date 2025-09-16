Tiny Proteins Could Have a Big Future in Obesity Treatment

Read time: 4 minutes

In a new PNAS study, scientists at the Salk Institute used CRISPR-based screening methods to identify several microproteins involved in fat storage, which could support the development of novel obesity drugs.

New genomics technologies help researchers “see” microproteins

Several drugs have been developed to treat obesity, but many come with unwanted side effects such as weight regain or bone loss. A “perfect” obesity drug is yet to be found.





Could microprotein-based therapies offer a novel solution?





Microproteins are encoded by small open reading frames, or smORFS. These are short DNA sequences previously considered to be “junk” elements of the genome.

“Microproteins refer to a group of small proteins that were missed during the annotation of the genome because they didn’t fit the physical criteria (number of amino acids in their sequence) that researchers associated with functional proteins,” Dr. Alan Saghatelian, professor and holder of the Dr. Frederik Paulsen Chair at the Salk Institute, told Technology Networks. “However, recent advances in genomics and proteomics technologies revealed the existence of thousands of microproteins in the human genome.”





Many microproteins identified so far act as allosteric regulators, fine-tuning the activity of larger proteins, while others function independently as signaling molecules or effector molecules. Now that scientists can “see” them, as Saghatelian described, microproteins are gathering interest as potential treatment targets in conditions such as heart failure, cancer and of course, obesity.





Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists are the latest and hugely popular class of weight-loss drugs. GLP-1 itself is a peptide of a similar size to microproteins, as is insulin – another key player in obesity and metabolic health. “It raised the question of whether any microproteins could have roles in these biological areas,” Saghatelian said.





Salk researchers led by Saghatelian sought to identify microproteins that may control an important aspect of obesity and metabolism – the production of fat cells. Previously, the team had identified thousands of microproteins in studies using mouse fat tissues.





The new study expands on this work by focusing on a different model, the in vitro 3T3-L1 preadipocyte model, which is a pre-fat cell model. A custom CRISPR-based screen was used to investigate the functional relevance of microproteins relating to fat production in this cell model.





“Most of the microproteins characterized to date have come from studies focused on a single microprotein, which would take too much time to interrogate thousands of proteins,” explained Saghatelian. “Professor Jonathan Weissman’s lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology showed that you could use CRISPR-based screening to analyze thousands of microproteins. We used this as inspiration to enable us to screen through thousands of microproteins for a role in fat cell differentiation.”





What is a CRISPR screen? CRISPR screens use CRISPR-Cas technology to affect the genes within a cell. A CRISPR screen may disable a specific gene and study how that change impacts a cell’s physiological function, for example. This helps to build a clearer understanding of what genes are essential to a cell’s function, and what roles they play.

Microproteins regulate fat cell proliferation in mice

Saghatelian and colleagues first identified candidate microproteins involved in fat cell biology, which they then narrowed down to 38 microproteins linked to lipid droplet formation – a marker of fat storage during cell differentiation.





Further testing was needed to confirm whether these microproteins are functional. Saghatelian and team selected several microprotein candidates for follow-up experiments and verified one – Adipocyte-smORF-1183 – as regulating fat cell differentiation.





Saghatelian hopes that by exploring this frontier of molecular biology – microproteins – new genes will be found that can lead to newer and better medicines for obesity in the future.





“Hopefully, it [CRISPR-based microprotein screening] inspires researchers and drug companies to take a strong look at microproteins and in 5–10 years we could have microproteins as drugs or drug targets in clinical trials that look like promising new medicines,” he said.





The Salk team has several potential directions to build on this research.





“We can definitely take a few of these microproteins and look at their roles in human obesity and metabolic disorders by analyzing how these genes change in human disease,” said Saghatelian. “The other approach, and probably the more interesting approach in this case, is to repeat these experiments with human cells.”





“I say this is more interesting because one of the microproteins we found is only made in mice, so that suggests that there are proteins that might be involved in human obesity that are not in mice. We need to look more deeply at this because it could have an impact on how we find human disease genes in the future,” he added.





Obesity is linked to a wide range of diseases, from diabetes to cancer. Could microprotein-based therapies change the way we address these interconnected health challenges? “We’re not there yet,” emphasized Saghatelian. “Again, the promise of microproteins is that they may hold the key to some diseases, but this discovery has remained out of reach because we didn’t know they existed. However, it is still early days, and we need a bit more time until some of this research makes its way into the clinic."





Reference: Pai VJ, Shan H, Donaldson CJ, et al. CRISPR–Cas9 screening reveals microproteins regulating adipocyte proliferation and lipid metabolism. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA. 2025;122(32):e2506534122. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2506534122





About the interviewee





Alan Saghatelian, PhD, is a professor in the Clayton Foundation Laboratories for Peptide Biology and holds the Dr. Frederik Paulsen Chair. His lab develops and applies cutting-edge technologies to elucidate the molecular basis of prevalent diseases including diabetes, cancer and autoimmunity. Key findings from his lab include the discovery of novel metabolites that regulate metabolism and inflammation, and the discovery of thousands of new human genes with potential roles in all disease. Moving forward, Saghatelian will work to develop more advanced biologic medicines that can build tools to better understand and treat disease.

