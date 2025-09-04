Transcription Factors Identified As Drivers of Crohn’s Disease-Associated T Cells

Read time: 1 minute

Researchers at Osaka University have identified two transcription factors that contribute to the development of gut-resident memory T cells associated with Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory disorder affecting the digestive tract. The study focused on understanding how a specific type of immune cell, known as tissue-resident memory T cells (TRM), is induced in affected tissues.



TRM cells are known to persist long-term in the intestinal mucosa and play a role in maintaining inflammation in Crohn’s disease. However, the molecular mechanisms guiding their differentiation have remained unclear.

Single-cell analysis reveals distinct T cell populations

Using single-cell transcriptomic analysis of gut T cells from individuals with Crohn’s disease, the team observed an accumulation of TRM cells expressing high levels of two transcription factors: RUNX2 and BHLHE40. Although RUNX2 is typically associated with bone development, the version identified in this study differed from the variant found in bone cells.



By manipulating gene expression in laboratory settings, the researchers found that introducing RUNX2 and BHLHE40 into blood-derived T cells from healthy donors triggered the production of interferon gamma (IFN-γ) and granzyme B (GZMB), both of which are linked to immune cell activity and tissue retention. Suppressing these transcription factors in gut-derived T cells from patients reduced the cells’ pro-inflammatory properties and ability to remain in intestinal tissue.

Implications for therapeutic development

The findings suggest that RUNX2 and BHLHE40 play a central role in promoting the pathogenic characteristics of TRM cells in Crohn’s disease. By influencing these transcription factors, it may be possible to modulate the behavior of immune cells involved in persistent intestinal inflammation. While the study was conducted using patient-derived cells and healthy donors’ blood samples, further research would be needed to assess the safety and efficacy of potential interventions in clinical settings.





Reference: Arase M, Murakami M, Kihara T, et al. Multi-omics uncovers transcriptional programs of gut-resident memory CD4+ T cells in Crohn’s disease. JEM. 2025. doi: 10.1084/jem.20242106





