Transplants Without a Full Match Now a Viable Treatment Path

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 1 minute

New research from UVA Cancer Center supports the use of partially matched blood stem cell transplants for people with blood cancers who are unable to find fully compatible donors. The findings suggest that patients receiving these “mismatched” transplants and treated with cyclophosphamide have survival outcomes similar to those who receive fully matched donor cells.





The study examined the outcomes of 145 patients with blood cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma or myelodysplastic syndrome. These individuals lacked a fully matched donor and instead received peripheral blood stem cell transplants from partially matched donors. To reduce the risk of graft-versus-host disease – a complication where the transplanted immune cells attack the recipient’s body –patients were treated with cyclophosphamide after transplant.

Graft-versus-host disease A condition in which immune cells from a donor attack the recipient's tissues after a stem cell or bone marrow transplant. Cyclophosphamide A chemotherapy drug that is also used in lower doses to suppress the immune system. Peripheral blood stem cell transplant A procedure in which blood-forming stem cells are collected from a donor’s bloodstream and transferred to a recipient.

Comparable outcomes to fully matched transplants

Of the 145 patients included in the trial, approximately 80% were alive 1 year after the transplant. Only 10% developed moderate to severe or chronic graft-versus-host disease, a rate comparable to that seen with fully matched transplants. The study's authors noted that these results represent an important improvement in transplant safety for individuals previously considered ineligible due to donor compatibility limitations.





UVA’s Stem Cell Transplant Program was one of the lead centers involved in the trial. According to the researchers, the new approach offers greater access to stem cell transplants, particularly for patients from diverse genetic backgrounds who often struggle to find exact donor matches.

Expansion of donor eligibility

The results suggest that partially matched transplants combined with cyclophosphamide may be a viable option for many more patients. Historically, individuals without a suitable donor match were not considered candidates for stem cell or bone marrow transplantation due to the elevated risk of immune-related complications. This study demonstrates that such risks can be mitigated using targeted pharmacological strategies.





The use of post-transplant cyclophosphamide to reduce immune complications is part of an evolving approach to allogeneic stem cell transplantation. Further studies may examine the long-term outcomes and applicability to other transplant settings.





Reference: Al Malki MM, Bo-Subait S, Logan B, et al. Post-transplant cyclophosphamide-based graft-versus-host disease prophylaxis after mismatched unrelated donor peripheral blood stem cell transplantation. JCO. 2025. doi: 10.1200/jco-25-00856



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.





This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.