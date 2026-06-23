Two-Step Herpes Vaccine Combines IM Shot with Vaginal Nanoparticle Delivery

Genital herpes is a lifelong infection. While available treatments can manage symptoms, they cannot cure the infection or prevent transmission. Now, Yale School of Medicine researchers have taken a significant step toward a genital herpes vaccine that in preclinical models prevented infection.





In a study published June 19 in Science Immunology, researchers evaluated a two-part vaccination against genital herpes. With the technique, the first part-a typical intramuscular injection like you would receive for a flu shot, for example-is followed by the introduction of nanoparticles to the vagina, where herpes infection occurs in women.





The idea is the initial injection “primes” the immune system while the second localized treatment “pulls” immune activity right to where infection takes place. This study extends the original “prime and pull” approach by developing a new nanoparticle that effectively induces local immunity.





“We’ve found that, in preclinical experiments, this approach is a safe way to recruit the right immune cells in the right place to generate protective immunity,” says senior author Akiko Iwasaki, PhD, Sterling Professor of Immunobiology at Yale School of Medicine.