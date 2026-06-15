UK MHRA Approves First Oral GLP-1 for Weight Management

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The UK’s first GLP-1 receptor agonist tablet for weight loss and weight management has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).





Alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity, the semaglutide (Wegovy) tablet may now be prescribed to adults in the UK with obesity, who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or above, or who are overweight with a BMI between 27 and 30 and at least one weight-related comorbidity.





The starting dose for the semaglutide tablet is 1.5 mg once daily, increasing to 4 mg, 9 mg and 25 mg with a minimum duration of one month at each dose level.





Patients currently treated privately with a 2.4 mg semaglutide injection once weekly can be transitioned straight to semaglutide 25 mg tablets once daily.





Julian Beach, Executive Director of Healthcare Quality and Access at the MHRA, said: “Having met the MHRA’s rigorous standards of safety, quality and effectiveness, the semaglutide tablet has been approved in the UK for weight loss and weight management.





“As with all GLP-1 receptor agonists, this is a prescription-only medication.”





It is important to follow the instructions in the Patient Information Leaflet on how to take semaglutide tablets for weight loss and weight management treatment to be most effective. The semaglutide tablet should be taken whole on an empty stomach after fasting for at least 8 hours with a sip of water. After taking it, no food or drink should be taken for at least thirty minutes. Eating or drinking less than 30 minutes after taking a semaglutide tablet lowers its absorption.





Semaglutide is a GLP-1 receptor agonist. It works by mimicking the action of a naturally occurring hormone, glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1), which is released by the body after eating. Semaglutide acts on areas of the brain that regulate appetite, helping people feel fuller for longer, reducing hunger and decreasing food cravings. As a result, it can help people eat less and support weight reduction alongside appropriate diet and lifestyle measures.





Whilst this tablet is approved for use in the UK, it is not available currently via the NHS. As with all new treatments, decisions on NHS use will follow established processes, including an evaluation by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).





The most common side effects of the medicine are gastrointestinal disorders including nausea, diarrhoea, constipation and vomiting.





As with any medicine, the MHRA keeps the safety and effectiveness of semaglutide under close review.





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