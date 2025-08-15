Vaccination Lowers Risk of COVID-19-Related Asthma

Inflammation in the airways

The results are presented in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. People who had had COVID-19 had a 66 per cent higher risk of developing asthma, a 74 per cent higher risk of chronic sinusitis and a 27 per cent higher risk of hay fever compared with healthy controls. However, no increased risk was seen for the skin disease atopic eczema or for eosinophilic oesophagitis, an inflammation of the oesophagus.





“Our results suggest that COVID-19 can trigger type-2 inflammation in the airways, but not in other organs,” says Philip Curman, a physician and researcher at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Karolinska Institutet, Sweden, who led the research.





Vaccination against the virus had the opposite effect. The risk of asthma was 32 per cent lower among vaccinated individuals compared with healthy unvaccinated individuals. The risk of sinusitis and hay fever was also slightly lower.

More than twice the risk

When people who had had COVID-19 were compared with vaccinated individuals, an even clearer effect was seen. Infected individuals had more than twice the risk of developing asthma or chronic sinusitis and a 40 per cent higher risk of developing hay fever compared with those who had been vaccinated.





“It is interesting to see that vaccination not only protects against the infection itself, but also appears to provide good protection against certain respiratory complications,” says Philip Curman.





The study is retrospective, i.e. based on data that has already been collected. This means that the researchers cannot draw any firm conclusions about causal links. Another limitation is that some infections may have gone undiagnosed, especially if they were detected through self-testing.





Reference: Olbrich H, Preuß SL, Kridin K, Hernandez G, Thaçi D, Ludwig RJ, Curman P. COVID-19 infection raises respiratory type-2 inflammatory disease risk, whereas vaccination is protective, J Allergy Clin Immunol. 2025. doi: 10.1016/ j.jaci.2025.07.030.





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.