Vitamin D Found To Reduce Liver Damage Through TXNIP Activation in Mice

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Register for free to listen to this article

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 1 minute

Chronic liver disease burden and current treatment limitations

Chronic liver disease (CLD) affects around 1.5 billion people globally and can progress silently to cirrhosis or liver cancer. Currently, liver transplantation is the only effective treatment for advanced disease, highlighting the need for alternative therapeutic strategies.

Investigating the role of vitamin D in liver health

Researchers from Chungnam National University examined how vitamin D influences liver repair mechanisms in CLD. While vitamin D is widely known for its role in bone health, this study explored its molecular effects in liver disease using animal models.

TXNIP activation and its impact on ductular cells

Ductular reaction, characterized by the proliferation of ductular cells such as cholangiocytes, is a hallmark of CLD. Although initially protective, prolonged ductular reaction contributes to liver inflammation and fibrosis. The researchers found that low plasma vitamin D levels correlated with more severe ductular reaction in CLD patients.



Their experiments showed that vitamin D increased the expression of the TXNIP gene (thioredoxin-interacting protein) in cholangiocytes. In mice lacking Txnip in these cells, ductular reaction worsened, alongside higher levels of liver inflammation and fibrosis.

Mechanistic insights from cellular analysis

Further analysis revealed that Txnip deficiency elevated secretion of pro-inflammatory factors including tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α) and transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-β). These molecules stimulated Kupffer cells and hepatic stellate cells, promoting inflammation and collagen accumulation in liver tissue.

Implications for liver disease research

This animal-based study highlights a previously unknown vitamin D/TXNIP pathway involved in limiting liver damage. While these findings point to a potential supportive role for vitamin D in CLD, further research is needed to determine its clinical relevance in humans.





Reference: Baek EB, Eun HS, Song JY, et al. Vitamin D supplementation ameliorates ductular reaction, liver inflammation and fibrosis in mice by upregulating TXNIP in ductular cells. Nat Commun. 2025. doi:10.1038/s41467-025-59724-z





This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.