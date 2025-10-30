Why Vaccines Work Less Effectively in Older Adults

The changes scientists discovered

T cells are a critical part of our immune system that help “train” white blood cells, called B cells, to produce antibodies in response to viruses and vaccines. But this study found that memory T cells in older adults undergo a dramatic shift toward what is known as a “Th2-like” state, which is a change in gene expression that fundamentally alters how these cells respond to threats. Researchers found this shift directly affects B cells’ ability to generate strong antibody responses. In other words, the flu shot might still deliver the right viral components, but if the memory T cells aren’t functioning properly, the body struggles to respond effectively.

How this could lead to better vaccines

With this insight, doctors may be able to use a person’s immune profile to predict how well they’ll respond to a vaccine. Now that scientists can pinpoint how T cells become less effective with age, they can also start designing new vaccine formulas or immune-boosting treatments to address these issues.





Since T cells in older adults function differently, scientists could reformulate vaccines to compensate specifically for age-related cellular changes rather than using a one-size-fits-all approach. Gene-editing tools like CRISPR could also be used to reprogram a person’s T cells before vaccination, essentially re-programming older immune cells to make them respond to vaccines like younger cells do—like CAR-T cell therapy that reprograms immune cells to fight cancer.





Researchers say this work goes beyond just vaccines and reveals how our immune systems change in all of us as we get older and how our bodies fight age-related disease and viruses. It also opens the door to interventions like new therapies to restore key immune cells.

How researchers made the discovery

Scientists tracked more than 96 healthy adults between the ages of 25 and 65 for over two years in collaboration with Benaroya Research Institute. The researchers then used cutting-edge techniques like single-cell RNA sequencing, proteomics, and spectral flow cytometry to profile the immune system of these individuals over time. The scientists then used this data on the immune system to create a detailed Human Immune Health Atlas, an online resource mapping 71 different immune cell types and how they change over time, and why those changes matter. Then, they applied this Atlas to study over 16 million individual immune cells from healthy adults ranging between 25 to 90+ years of age, offering an unprecedented tool for researchers worldwide to better understand—and support—the aging immune system. This online resource is the largest of its kind and freely available to researchers worldwide.



“This research illustrates how working collaboratively can make a significant impact on our understanding of the immune system, both now and in the future,” said Jane Buckner, M.D., president of the Benaroya Research Institute. “It was made possible through the combined efforts of several Seattle-based research institutions, dedicated scientists, clinicians and research coordinators, as well as the individuals who generously volunteered their time, samples, and health information.”



The significance of this work extends beyond aging research and provides a roadmap for understanding how immune dysfunction develops over time, offering concrete targets for intervention and potentially transforming how we approach immune health across the entire human lifespan.



