World-First Chlamydia Vaccine Approved for Koalas

Read time: 5 minutes

In a world first, Australia’s veterinary medicine regulator has approved a vaccine to protect koalas from infection and death caused by chlamydia.





Developed by the University of the Sunshine Coast, the vaccine is a major step in the fight against one of the greatest threats to the long-term survival of Australia’s iconic marsupial.





Led by Professor of Microbiology Peter Timms, researchers at UniSC’s Centre for Bioinnovation have spent more than 10 years developing the single-dose vaccine to protect koalas from the disease which can cause painful urinary tract infections, infertility, blindness and even death.





“UniSC was determined to do the hard yards to move the project from research to this vital next stage – a high-quality, veterinary-approved product that can now be used in wildlife hospitals, veterinary clinics, and in the field, to protect the nation’s most at-risk koalas,” he said.

“We knew a single-dose vaccine – with no need for a booster – was the answer to reducing the rapid, devastating spread of this disease, which accounts for as much as half of koala deaths across all wild populations in Australia.”





“Some individual colonies are edging closer to local extinction every day, particularly in South East Queensland and New South Wales, where infection rates within populations are often around 50 percent and in some cases can reach as high as 70 percent.”





The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority APVMA has recently approved the vaccine for production and widespread use under its minor use category.





Until now, antibiotics were the only treatment available for koalas infected with chlamydia, but they can disrupt a koala’s ability to digest eucalyptus leaves – its sole source of food – leading to starvation and, in some cases, death. They also often fail to prevent future infection, leaving populations vulnerable.

Fighting chance: Pathway to a vaccine

A decade of clinical data, gathered through multiple vaccination trials, confirmed the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness. This includes the largest and longest-ever study of wild koalas, led by UniSC Senior Researcher Dr Sam Phillips.





“This study found that the vaccine reduced the likelihood of koalas developing symptoms of chlamydia during breeding age and decreased mortality from the disease in wild populations by at least 65 percent,” Dr Phillips said.





“The vaccine has been trialled on hundreds of wild koalas, others in captivity and wildlife hospitals, and over multiple generations.





“It’s based on Chlamydia pecorum’s major outer membrane protein (MOMP), and offers three levels of protection – reducing infection, preventing progression to clinical disease and, in some cases, reversing existing symptoms.”





Professor Timms said it was a complicated vaccine, with six different components.





“Three are the proteins of chlamydia, designed to cover the different strains of chlamydia circulating in different parts of the country," he said.





“There are also three parts to the adjuvant, which we are very pleased to have designed as a single-shot adjuvant. Many vaccines require a booster, but we’ve purposely developed a vaccine that only requires one shot, and for a wild animal like koalas, that is what you really need.”

Global response to koala’s plight

UniSC drew upon the expertise and resources of global and national partners and supporters to advance the vaccine development.





Advertisement

It is being produced in partnership with the independent Australian-owned animal health company Tréidlia Biovet.





Tréidlia Biovet Chairman Mark White said they looked forward to continuing their collaboration with Professor Timms and UniSC to help bring the “boutique but important specialty vaccine to life in the interest of koala conservation, one of our most iconic and loved native marsupial species”.





An adjuvant used in the vaccine was originally developed by the University of Saskatchewan’s Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO), the International Vaccine Institute, the University of British Colombia and Dalhousie University, with funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.





Global animal health company Ceva Santé Animale supported key stages, including funding through its Ceva Wildlife Research Fund, with Director Pierre-Marie Borne saying the koala symbolised a unique aspect of Australia’s natural heritage, and its conservation was of global significance.





“Ceva WRF takes great pride in supporting Professor Timms’ work. It highlights the universal importance of maintaining biodiversity for ecosystem resilience and overall planetary health,” he said.





“Moreover, the vaccine's design emphasises operational feasibility, requiring a single-dose administration, which is critical in wildlife management to minimise handling stress and logistical constraints for field teams.





“This initiative transcends basic research; it represents a crucial intervention to safeguard endangered species and maintain ecological balance in Australia's unique environments, serving as a model for similar conservation efforts worldwide.”





Professor Timms said this major milestone was also made possible through partnerships with wildlife hospitals and field veterinary teams and support from the Federal, New South Wales and Queensland governments, local councils, and many generous donors.

Advertisement





“Many have contributed to this outstanding effort to help safeguard our endangered koalas from extinction and we are extremely grateful for their support,” he said.





Wildlife Warrior and conservationist, Dr Terri Irwin AM, said Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital was honoured to contribute to trials of a potential vaccine for koalas affected by chlamydia.





“These trials involved vaccinating koalas in real-world conditions, enabling researchers to gather valuable data on the vaccine's potential benefits,” she said.

"This partnership has enabled us to combine scientific research with compassionate care by helping sick and injured koalas, while also raising awareness of the broader threats they face in the wild, including habitat loss."





"Together, we are turning the tide for koalas, and Wildlife Warriors is proud to be part of this important work in wildlife conservation."

Real world solutions with global impact

UniSC Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Helen Bartlett, said that the innovative vaccine highlighted the University’s strategic focus on working collaboratively to find solutions to some of the world’s most pressing ecological and health challenges.





“This includes leading research in the rapid diagnosis and prevention of infectious diseases in humans and animals,” Professor Bartlett said.





“Chlamydia remains one of the major threats to Australia’s koalas, alongside habitat destruction. This vaccine bridges the gap between discovery and real-world application, translating to a tangible, game-changing product that promises to ensure a future for the species.”

