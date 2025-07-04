We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Could Egg-Derived Xeno-miRs Influence Chemotherapy Response?

In silico analysis shows potential for diet to influence chemo effectiveness

Article  
Published: July 4, 2025 
Written by 
Berkcan Doğan, PhD
Overhead shot of a fried egg on tomato and toast with herbs and seasoning laying on a floral plate with a fork at the edge.
Credit: Pexels / Pixabay.
Read time: 3 minutes

In our latest study, we investigated whether dietary microRNAs (miRNAs) – commonly known as xeno-miRs – derived from eggs could influence the efficacy of chemotherapy. While miRNAs of endogenous origin are well-known regulators of gene expression and cancer drug resistance, the role of dietary, cross-kingdom miRNAs remains an area of study in nutritional epigenetics.

Our study, conducted at the Faculty of Medicine, Bursa Uludag University, was published in Food Science & Nutrition.


What are xeno-miRs?

Xeno-miRs are extracellular miRNAs that originate in non-human organisms – like plants or animals – and may be taken up by human cells through diet. Although controversial, some studies suggest that food-derived miRNAs can survive digestion and enter circulation, where they may functionally interact with human mRNA targets.


We focused on egg-derived miRNAs, given the high consumption of eggs globally and their richness in RNA molecules. We asked: “Could egg-derived xeno-miRs affect chemotherapy response via gene regulation pathways?”

Illustration of the potential link between xeno-miRs from foods such as eggs and chemotherapy. Arrows indicate the possible flow of xeno-miRs from the egg to the patient's blood and then final impact on regulation causing chemoresistance and sensitivity.


Figure 1: Illustration of the potential link between xeno-miRs from foods such as eggs and chemotherapy. Credit: Created by Doğan, B. (doi:10.1002/fsn3.70332).


An in silico approach to identify xeno-miR candidates

A comprehensive in silico strategy was employed to investigate egg-derived xeno-miRs. Initially, 55 xeno-miRs were retrieved from the Dietary MicroRNA Database. Among these, 17 were identified as having human homologs, indicating potential cross-kingdom regulatory functions. Human target genes and transcription factors regulated by these xeno-miRs were predicted using the mirDIP and TransmiR databases.


Pathway enrichment analysis was then performed using DIANA-miRPath with KEGG and Gene Ontology (GO) databases, revealing involvement in key cellular pathways such as apoptosis, metabolism and drug resistance. Expression levels of these miRNAs in normal and tumor tissues were assessed by mining the CancerMIRNome, TCGA and GTEx datasets through the GEPIA2 platform. Lastly, correlations between xeno-miR expression and sensitivity or resistance to chemotherapeutic agents were examined using the ncRNADrug database.


The key findings of the study were:

  • Several egg-derived xeno-miRs that are potentially involved in modulating cancer therapy response were identified.
  • Downregulation of hsa-miR-30a-5p and hsa-miR-146a-5p was significantly associated with increased sensitivity to 5-fluorouracil and oxaliplatin, two frontline chemotherapeutic agents in colorectal and gastric cancers (p < 0.0001, |logFC| ≥ 2).
  • Upregulation of hsa-miR-22-3p and hsa-miR-200a-3p correlated with resistance to testosterone and bortezomib, highlighting a complex role in drug metabolism and cell survival (p < 0.0001, |logFC| ≥ 2).


The potential of xeno-miRs in chemotherapy response

Xeno-miRs, especially those homologous to human miRNAs found in animal-based foods, may influence chemotherapy responses across cancer types. This study highlights the underexplored potential of egg-derived xeno-miRs as biomarkers and therapeutic targets. By leveraging in silico analyses, the research uncovers novel insights into the potential interplay between diet-derived miRNAs and cancer treatments, paving the way for innovative nutrition-based interventions.


These findings suggest a novel hypothesis: components of our everyday diet, such as egg-derived xeno-miRs, could modulate gene networks involved in chemotherapy response. If validated in wet-lab and clinical studies, these findings could pave the way for nutritional stratification in cancer therapy by enabling tailored dietary recommendations before or during chemotherapy.


Additionally, they may reveal novel therapeutic targets through the modulation of exogenous miRNA levels via diet or supplements. Furthermore, this research could provide valuable insights into the pharmacodynamics of non-coding RNAs, particularly those regulatory molecules derived from food sources.


Next steps

Our study opens several important research questions:

  • Are these xeno-miRs stable and bioavailable in human plasma post-ingestion?
  • Can dietary intake significantly alter endogenous miRNA profiles or gene expression?
  • How do these xeno-miRs interact with cellular uptake mechanisms like exosomes or high-density lipoprotein (HDL) transport?


To truly validate their clinical relevance, we plan to conduct follow-up studies involving in vitro transfection, animal models and potentially diet-controlled human cohort studies.


As a researcher in translational molecular medicine, I find it exciting that something as everyday as an egg could hold molecular insights into cancer therapy. While the debate around dietary miRNAs is ongoing, our work underscores their potential significance in the personalized and integrative medicine era.


Reference: Doğan B. The potential role of egg-derived xeno-miRs in chemotherapy response: An in silico approach. Food Sci. Nutr. 2025;13(6), e70332. doi:10.1002/fsn3.70332 

Meet the Author
A headshot of Berkcan Doğan.
Berkcan Doğan, PhD
Research Assistant
Dr. Berkcan Doğan is a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Medical Genetics at Bursa Uludağ University, Türkiye, with a research focus in the priority area of translational medicine. His work involves the discovery of epigenetics-based RNA biomarkers related to various diseases, especially cancer. He also engages in interactomic and multiomics analyses, using publicly available datasets to investigate molecular pathways and support personalized medicine strategies. Combining experimental and computational methods, his research aims to translate molecular insights into clinically applicable outcomes.
