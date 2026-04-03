Diet, the Microbiome, and Cancer Prevention: Insights From Dr. Mingyang Song

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Understanding how diet shapes the gut microbiome—and how these microbial shifts influence cancer risk—is a critical question in cancer prevention research.





As large population cohorts mature and multiomics technologies advance, researchers are now able to improve our understanding of the relationship between diet, the microbiome, and cancer.





Dr. Mingyang Song, associate professor of clinical epidemiology and nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, aims to identify nutritional and gut microbiota-targeted strategies for cancer prevention and treatment.





Technology Networks spoke with Song ahead of his talk at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting (AACR 2026) to discuss how large‑scale cohorts and clinical trials can be combined to uncover causal links between diet, the gut microbiome, and cancer risk. He also shared what recent findings reveal about food–microbiome interactions, how microbiome‑informed tools may reshape colorectal cancer screening, and the challenges of personalizing dietary recommendations.

Integrating cohort studies and clinical trials to reveal causal diet–microbiome–cancer pathways

How do you approach integrating large-scale cohort studies and biomarker-based clinical trials to uncover causal links between diet, the gut microbiome, and cancer risk?

Large prospective cohorts remain the backbone of population‑level cancer epidemiology, offering the statistical power to detect associations between dietary patterns, microbiome features, and disease outcomes over time. Song explained that these datasets allow researchers to “study the patterns of diet and the microbiome in relation to the disease outcome and identify associations.”

“We use population-based cohort studies to identify associations, and then conduct clinical trials to confirm these observations.” — Dr. Mingyang Song.

Large-scale observational studies of cohorts such as the Nurses’ Health Studies and Health Professionals Follow‑Up Study, which assess diet, lifestyle, and colorectal cancer diagnosis and mortality over decades, provide a rich dataset from which to base research hypotheses.





However, observational data alone cannot establish causality. To bridge this gap, Song’s team turns to biomarker‑based clinical trials designed to test whether modifying diet or other exposures produces measurable microbiome or immune changes. These trials, he noted, are essential “to confirm these observations and to test the translational potential.”





Together, the two approaches create a pipeline: cohorts identify promising links between diet and cancer incidence, and trials validate whether those associations reflect true biological mechanisms.





The principles of combined study design:

Cohort-based studies enable associations between diet, microbiome features, and cancer outcomes.

Clinical trials validate whether modifying exposures produces causal biological changes.

Integrating both approaches strengthens mechanistic inference and translational relevance.

This pipeline accelerates the identification of actionable cancer‑prevention strategies.

How food and beverages shape the microbiome

What has your work revealed about how particular foods, drinks, or supplements modulate the microbiome or immune environment to alter cancer risk?

Diet is one of the most powerful modulators of the gut microbiome, yet pinpointing which foods exert meaningful, reproducible effects has been challenging. Coffee intake, for example, has been associated with reduced risk of several cancers, but the mechanisms behind these associations have remained elusive.





In a recent study published in Nature Microbiology, Song and his team demonstrated that coffee consumption produces substantial and highly specific shifts in the composition of the gut microbiome.

In particular, the research revealed that coffee intake alters the presence and abundance of the bacterium Lawsonibacter asaccharolyticus, which helps to metabolize coffee. As the beneficial effects of coffee stem from its metabolites, this work offers a potential mechanistic link between habitual consumption of coffee and its health effects.

Song emphasized that “coffee had a very substantial and specific effect on the microbiome,” underscoring the importance of examining individual dietary components as well as broad dietary categories.





Dietary modulation of the gut microbiome:

Coffee induces distinct shifts in gut microbial composition.

These microbial changes may help explain epidemiological links between coffee and reduced cancer risk.

Studying individual foods may provide additional mechanistic insights compared to analyzing broad dietary patterns.

Microbiome‑informed risk models and the future of colorectal cancer screening

How might microbiome-informed risk models reshape colorectal cancer screening strategies?

Colorectal cancer screening models primarily incorporate demographic, lifestyle, and genetic factors, which, although useful, may limit the extent of risk stratification. Dr. Song argues that microbiome‑derived biomarkers could add a new dimension for risk prediction. Microbial signatures associated with inflammation, metabolism, or early tumorigenesis may capture risk signals that traditional tools miss.

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He notes that “[microbiome‑informed models] can potentially pick up additional signals that are not captured in the existing screening tools”, thereby improving accuracy in identifying high-risk individuals. By enhancing risk-stratification models and expanding screening, colorectal cancer can be diagnosed earlier, and more cases can be prevented.





How microbiome-derived biomarkers may improve screening:

Microbiome features may reveal risk signals absent from current screening algorithms.

Integrating microbial data could improve the identification of high‑risk individuals.

Enhanced models may support more personalized screening approaches.

Microbiome‑based tools could complement—not replace—existing screening strategies.

The road to personalized, microbiome‑based dietary recommendations

How close do you think we are to being able to recommend personalized dietary interventions based on a person’s microbiome profile to lower their cancer risk?

Despite growing enthusiasm for personalized nutrition, Song stresses that the field is not yet ready for clinical implementation. The primary barrier, he said, is “the lack of prospective studies on how the microbiome changes may influence cancer outcomes.” While cross‑sectional and short‑term intervention studies provide valuable clues, long‑term prospective data remain scarce.





He explains that “we are still a long way away” from recommending personalized dietary interventions, noting that his team is actively addressing this gap using data from the Nurses’ Health Study II (NHS II), which includes longitudinal microbiome sampling.

Establishing temporal relationships—how diet-linked microbiome changes precede or follow disease processes—is essential before personalized dietary prescriptions can be recommended.





Challenges on the path to personalized nutrition:

Prospective evidence linking microbiome changes to cancer outcomes is still limited.

Longitudinal datasets like NHS II are crucial for establishing temporal relationships.

Personalized dietary recommendations require validated causal pathways.

Current evidence supports population‑level guidance more than individualized prescriptions.

Emerging technologies accelerating diet–microbiome–cancer research

What emerging technologies, such as spatial proteomics, metabolomics, or machine learning, do you think are most exciting for advancing diet–microbiome cancer prevention research?

The complexity of diet–microbiome interactions demands tools capable of capturing multiple dimensions of microbial ecosystems. Song highlighted metabolomics and proteomics as particularly powerful because they provide “a functional readout of the microbiome,” revealing how microbial activity influences host metabolism and immune pathways.

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At the same time, machine learning is becoming indispensable for integrating high‑dimensional data across cohorts, trials, and multiomics platforms. These algorithms can detect subtle, nonlinear patterns that traditional statistical methods may overlook. Song emphasized that machine learning helps researchers “integrate the extremely complex data to better identify the patterns,” enabling more precise mechanistic insights.

Technologies driving the next wave of discovery:

Metabolomics and proteomics reveal functional microbial outputs to understand cancer associations.

Machine learning enables integration of complex, multiomics datasets.

Spatial technologies add contextual resolution to host–microbe interactions.

Together, these tools support more mechanistic and predictive research frameworks.

Diet, microbiome, and colorectal cancer: A preview of AACR 2026

Is there anything you can tease about your talk at AACR 2026?

Song’s upcoming AACR presentation will explore the interconnected relationship between diet and the microbiome, which can be challenging for researchers to disentangle. He notes that this relationship “raises the question about whether the microbiome has any independent effect on colorectal cancer beyond diet.” This issue sits at the heart of ongoing debates in the field: are microbial signatures causal drivers, mediators of dietary effects, or both?





Research into the associations between diet, the gut microbiome, and cancer prevention is rapidly evolving, and Song’s work exemplifies how large‑scale cohorts and translational trials can be combined to uncover causal pathways. His findings highlight the profound effects of specific foods such as coffee on microbial composition, the potential of microbiome‑informed risk models to enhance colorectal cancer screening, and the need to refine our mechanistic understanding of the link between diet, the microbiome, and cancer risk. Key takeaways: Combining cohort studies and clinical trials provides a framework for identifying causal diet–microbiome–cancer pathways. Microbiome‑informed risk models could enhance colorectal cancer screening accuracy. Disentangling diet–microbiome interactions is a central challenge for future cancer prevention strategies.



