“Every patient has the potential to eradicate their cancer within their own immune system”: New Frontiers in Cancer Vaccines

Read time: 2 minutes

In this Technology Networks interview, Dr. Stephen Schoenberger , a professor at La Jolla Institute for Immunology, explores how recent discoveries and emerging tools are reshaping the field and what they could mean for the future of personalized cancer treatment.

The quest to develop effective cancer vaccines has entered a transformative era, fueled by deeper insights into tumor immunology and rapid advances in analytical and computational technologies. Researchers are now moving beyond conventional targets to uncover novel antigens and design more precise, patient-tailored immunotherapies.

Karen Steward, PhD (KS): Karen Steward, PhD Karen Steward holds a PhD in molecular microbiology and evolutionary genetics from the University of Cambridge. She moved into science writing in 2017 after over a decade as a research scientist. Learn about our editorial policies Are there any recent immunological discoveries and developments in particular that have helped to advance cancer vaccines?

Stephen Schoenberger, PhD (SS): Stephen Schoenberger, PhD Professor Dr. Stephen Schoenberger is a translational immunologist working on precision cancer immunotherapy through the development of personalized vaccines and adoptive cellular therapies at La Jolla Institute for Immunology. Learn about our editorial policies

From my perspective, the field faces three important hurdles:

The identification of therapeutically relevant targets in the form of naturally presented antigens by which cancer cells can be specifically and exclusively recognized. The availability of vaccine platforms that reliably generate T cell responses to most or all the target antigens in patients. Immune monitoring approaches that monitor T cell responses against cells expressing the targeted protein rather than simply the target peptide.

Of these, I think advances in immunopeptidomics, especially around the identification of non-canonical “dark” antigens, could be the most consequential as they open the door to an entire new class of targets.

Although much more fundamental research is needed to validate these as being truly tumor-specific and, importantly, whether any might be shared across specific tumor types.

The vaccine formulation problem could be meaningfully advanced by recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted protein design, but I continue to believe that the target identification problem is going to require real-world data from patients.

KS: Karen Steward, PhD Karen Steward holds a PhD in molecular microbiology and evolutionary genetics from the University of Cambridge. She moved into science writing in 2017 after over a decade as a research scientist. Learn about our editorial policies Which technologies have also been significant in this?

SS: Stephen Schoenberger, PhD Professor Dr. Stephen Schoenberger is a translational immunologist working on precision cancer immunotherapy through the development of personalized vaccines and adoptive cellular therapies at La Jolla Institute for Immunology. Learn about our editorial policies

On the vaccine formulation question, I would say those related to improving data acquisition and analysis in mass spectrometry , including its integration with multi-omics platforms and AI-assisted data-independent analysis tools.





KS: Karen Steward, PhD Karen Steward holds a PhD in molecular microbiology and evolutionary genetics from the University of Cambridge. She moved into science writing in 2017 after over a decade as a research scientist. Learn about our editorial policies What are some of the key challenges in cancer vaccine design?

SS: Stephen Schoenberger, PhD Professor Dr. Stephen Schoenberger is a translational immunologist working on precision cancer immunotherapy through the development of personalized vaccines and adoptive cellular therapies at La Jolla Institute for Immunology. Learn about our editorial policies

Cancer vaccines are intended to induce potent immune responses to the target antigens they encode or contain. As every patient’s cancer possesses a set of distinct mutations that can be targeted, their vaccine will similarly be “personalized” to their particular tumor and immune response potential.

Although we have a range of genetic and protein vaccine platforms that can generate immunity against “one size fits all” antigens, such as viral proteins, we simply lack robust, cost-effective and scalable platforms for delivering individualized multi-valent vaccines to large patient populations.

KS: Karen Steward, PhD Karen Steward holds a PhD in molecular microbiology and evolutionary genetics from the University of Cambridge. She moved into science writing in 2017 after over a decade as a research scientist. Learn about our editorial policies How can patient peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) be used to help identify potential vaccine targets?

SS: Stephen Schoenberger, PhD Professor Dr. Stephen Schoenberger is a translational immunologist working on precision cancer immunotherapy through the development of personalized vaccines and adoptive cellular therapies at La Jolla Institute for Immunology. Learn about our editorial policies

The peripheral immune system retains a cellular memory of the antigens it has encountered, whether through natural encounter or vaccination, in the form of B and T cells. Most personalized antigen discovery efforts are based on predictive approaches that seek to model which peptides may be available on cancer cells for recognition by T cells, but these do not address the higher-order biology by which such T cells are generated under physiological conditions.

My colleagues and I reasoned some years ago that, rather than guessing at which tumor mutations might be valid targets, letting the patient’s immune system report on which antigens it had generated T cells against might be an interesting alternative approach to identify therapeutically actionable targets.





KS: Karen Steward, PhD Karen Steward holds a PhD in molecular microbiology and evolutionary genetics from the University of Cambridge. She moved into science writing in 2017 after over a decade as a research scientist. Learn about our editorial policies Can you tell us a bit about your work in cancer vaccine development?

SS: Stephen Schoenberger, PhD Professor Dr. Stephen Schoenberger is a translational immunologist working on precision cancer immunotherapy through the development of personalized vaccines and adoptive cellular therapies at La Jolla Institute for Immunology. Learn about our editorial policies

My colleagues and I developed a platform called IPV (Identify-Prioritize-Validate), which combines bioinformatic prioritization of expressed mutations with functional testing of patient PBMC for spontaneous pre-existing T cell responses. IPV was trained on biology rather than prediction and has successfully detected natural T cell responses against expressed mutations (referred to as “neoantigens”) in more than 25 types of cancer, suggesting that most, if not all, cancer patients possess the cellular potential to benefit from a personalized vaccine, provided it targets the right antigens.

KS: Karen Steward, PhD Karen Steward holds a PhD in molecular microbiology and evolutionary genetics from the University of Cambridge. She moved into science writing in 2017 after over a decade as a research scientist. Learn about our editorial policies What techniques have you found most efficacious and enlightening in monitoring responses post-vaccination?

SS: Stephen Schoenberger, PhD Professor Dr. Stephen Schoenberger is a translational immunologist working on precision cancer immunotherapy through the development of personalized vaccines and adoptive cellular therapies at La Jolla Institute for Immunology. Learn about our editorial policies

The most accurate immune monitoring for cancer vaccination, in my opinion, should monitor the T cells that recognize the physiological target antigens. Such T cells express a clonotypic T cell receptor comprising a unique ab heterodimer, which can serve as a “barcode” for tracking these cells in blood and tissue. We’ve developed a new platform that enables the neoantigen-specific T cell receptors to be rapidly and reliably isolated from the same PBMC sample used to identify the patient’s T cell response, and actively evaluating whether we can use this for immune monitoring.





KS: Karen Steward, PhD Karen Steward holds a PhD in molecular microbiology and evolutionary genetics from the University of Cambridge. She moved into science writing in 2017 after over a decade as a research scientist. Learn about our editorial policies Can you give some examples of successful or promising target identification using this process?

SS: Stephen Schoenberger, PhD Professor Dr. Stephen Schoenberger is a translational immunologist working on precision cancer immunotherapy through the development of personalized vaccines and adoptive cellular therapies at La Jolla Institute for Immunology. Learn about our editorial policies