How Multimodal Datasets and Models Are Helping To Advance Cancer Care

In the era of precision oncology, the integration of high-throughput, multimodal datasets presents both a formidable challenge and a transformative opportunity. From genomic and pharmacological profiles to radiological imaging and chemical perturbation data, the convergence of diverse data types offers unprecedented potential to unravel the complex biological underpinnings of cancer progression and therapeutic response. Yet realizing this potential requires computational frameworks capable of extracting clinically actionable insights from vast, heterogeneous and often incomplete datasets.





We spoke to Dr. Benjamin Haibe-Kains, senior scientist at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, and professor in the Medical Biophysics Department of the University of Toronto, at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025. He discussed the challenges of working with clinical data, how AI/ML data models are helping and how the use of virtual biopsies could expand access to precision oncology.