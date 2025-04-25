3D Tumor Mapping Reveals Personalized Therapy Targets

Read time: 3 minutes

Researchers in Nikolaus Rajewsky’s lab at Max Delbrück Center combined high-resolution, single-cell spatial technologies to map a tumor’s cellular neighborhoods in 3D and identify potential targets for personalized cancer therapy. They describe their findings in two separate papers in “Cell Systems.”





Understanding not just what cells are present in a tumor, but where they are located and how they interact with other cells around them – their cellular neighborhoods – can provide detailed insights that help doctors determine which treatments or therapies might be most effective for a specific patient.





An international research team led by the Berlin Institute for Medical Systems Biology at the Max Delbrück Center (MDC-BIMSB) combined spatial transcriptomics in 3D and extracellular matrix imagining to gain unprecedented detail about the inner workings of an early-stage lung tumor. The proof-of-concept study was published in “Cell Systems”.





“Tumors are complex ecosystems where tumor cells live in close contact with the surrounding extracellular matrix. They interact with many other cell types,” says Professor Nikolaus Rajewsky, director of the MDC-BIMSB, head of the Systems Biology of Regulatory Elements lab and senior author on both papers. “The data we can obtain now in tumor tissues from a patient are becoming so precise and comprehensive that we can computationally predict the molecular mechanisms which are driving phenotypes. This is new and fundamentally important for making personalized medicine a reality.”