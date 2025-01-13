40% Drop in Lung Cancer Deaths Using Biomarker Testing Trial

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Groundbreaking research from the University of St Andrews School of Medicine has found that biomarker testing in individuals at risk of lung cancer led to a major reduction in deaths.





This study, conducted with 12,000 smokers and ex-smokers, demonstrates how biomarkers—measurable indicators of biological changes—can identify individuals at high risk of lung cancer, leading to earlier detection and significantly improved outcomes.





Professor Frank Sullivan, along with colleagues from the NHS and the Universities of Dundee, Glasgow, Aberdeen, and Nottingham, led a large-scale trial involving 12,000 smokers and ex-smokers. The study, published today in PLoS ONE, found that testing high-risk individuals with biomarkers led to a 40% reduction in deaths from lung cancer and other causes over five years.

Biomarkers are measurable indicators of biological processes, such as proteins or other substances found in blood or urine. These markers can signal changes in the body that may indicate disease, including cancer, even before symptoms appear. The term “liquid biopsy” is sometimes used to describe this non-invasive method of detection.





Lung cancer remains one of the deadliest cancers globally, with an estimated 2 million new cases and 1.76 million deaths each year. While effective treatments exist, they often come too late because the disease is typically diagnosed at an advanced stage. By using biomarkers to identify high-risk individuals or detect early signs of lung cancer, this approach could help save lives by enabling earlier, more effective treatment.





The research team aims to explore how biomarker testing could enhance lung cancer screening programs currently being developed or implemented in several countries. This targeted strategy could improve the identification of individuals most at risk, ensuring that screening resources are used efficiently and effectively.





