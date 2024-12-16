AI-Backed Blood Test Spots Early Breast Cancer Signs

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

A new screening method that combines laser analysis with a type of AI is the first of its kind to identify patients in the earliest stage of breast cancer, a study suggests.





The fast, non-invasive technique reveals subtle changes in the bloodstream that occur during the initial phases of the disease, known as stage 1a, which are not detectable with existing tests, the team says.





Edinburgh researchers say their new method could improve early detection and monitoring of the disease and pave the way for a screening test for multiple forms of cancer.

Standard tests for breast cancer can include a physical examination, x-ray or ultrasound scans or analysis of a sample of breast tissue, known as a biopsy. Existing early detection strategies rely upon screening people based on their age or if they are in at-risk groups. Using the new method, researchers were able to spot breast cancer at the earliest stage by optimising a laser analysis technique – known as Raman spectroscopy – and combining it with machine learning, a form of AI.

Similar approaches have been trialled to screen for other types of cancer, but the earliest they could detect disease was at stage two, the team says.

The new technique works by first shining a laser beam into blood plasma taken from patients.

The properties of the light after it interacts with the blood are then analysed using a device called a spectrometer to reveal tiny changes in the chemical make-up of cells and tissues, which are early indicators of disease.

A machine learning algorithm is then used to interpret the results, identifying similar features and helping to classify samples.

