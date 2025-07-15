AI Model Enhances Breast MRI Tumor Detection Accuracy

An AI model trained to detect abnormalities on breast MR images accurately depicted tumor locations and outperformed benchmark models when tested in three different groups, according to a study published in Radiology.





“AI-assisted MRI could potentially detect cancers that humans wouldn’t find otherwise,” said the study’s lead investigator Felipe Oviedo, PhD, a senior research analyst at Microsoft’s AI for Good Lab.





Screening mammography is considered the standard of care in breast cancer screening. However, mammography is less effective in patients with dense breasts, which may mask a tumor. Physicians may order a breast MRI to supplement screening mammography for women who have dense breasts and those at high risk for cancer.





“MRI is more sensitive than mammography,” Dr. Oviedo said. “But it’s also more expensive and has a higher false-positive rate.”





To enhance the accuracy and efficiency of screening breast MRI, Dr. Oviedo’s research team closely collaborated with clinical investigators in the Department of Radiology at the University of Washington to develop an explainable AI anomaly detection model. Anomaly detection models distinguish between normal and abnormal data, flagging the anomalies, or abnormalities, for further investigation.





“Previously developed models were trained on data of which 50% were cancer cases and 50% were normal cases, which is a very unrealistic distribution,” Dr. Oviedo said. “Those models haven’t been rigorously evaluated in low-prevalence cancer or screening populations (where 2% of all cases or less are cancer), and they also lack interpretability, both of which are essential for clinical adoption.”

To address these limitations, the researchers trained their model using data from nearly 10,000 consecutive contrast-enhanced breast MRI exams performed at the University of Washington between 2005 and 2022. Patients were predominately white (greater than 80%), and 42.9% had heterogeneously dense breasts, while 11.6% had extremely dense breasts.





“Unlike traditional binary classification models, our anomaly detection model learned a robust representation of benign cases to better identify abnormal malignancies, even if they are underrepresented in the training data,” Dr. Oviedo said. “Since malignancies can occur in multiple ways and are scarce in similar datasets, the type of anomaly detection model proposed in the study is a promising solution.”