AI Uses Liver Cancer MRI To Predict Treatment Responses

Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks? - Select - Yes No

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "AI Uses Liver Cancer MRI To Predict Treatment Responses"

According to ARRS’ American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), machine learning models applied to presently underutilized imaging features could help construct more reliable criteria for organ allocation and liver transplant eligibility.





“The findings suggest that machine learning-based models can predict recurrence before therapy allocation in patients with early-stage hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) initially eligible for liver transplant,” wrote corresponding author Julius Chapiro from the department of radiology and biomedical imaging at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, CT.





Chapiro and colleagues’ proof-of-concept study included 120 patients (88 men, 32 women; median age, 60 years) diagnosed with early-stage HCC between June 2005 and March 2018, who were initially eligible for liver transplant and underwent treatment by transplant, resection, or thermal ablation. Patients underwent pretreatment MRI and posttreatment imaging surveillance, and imaging features were extracted from postcontrast phases of pretreatment MRI examinations using a pretrained convolutional neural network (VGG-16). Pretreatment clinical characteristics (including laboratory data) and extracted imaging features were integrated to develop three ML models—clinical, imaging, combined—for recurrence prediction within 1–6 years posttreatment.





Ultimately, all three models predicted posttreatment recurrence for early-stage HCC from pretreatment clinical (AUC 0.60–0.78, across all six time frames), MRI (AUC 0.71–0.85), and both data combined (AUC 0.62–0.86). Using imaging data as the sole model input yielded higher predictive performance than clinical data alone; however, combining both data types did not significantly improve performance over use of imaging data alone.





Reference: Iseke S, Zeevi T, Kucukkaya AS, et al. Machine-learning models for prediction of posttreatment recurrence in early-stage hepatocellular carcinoma using pretreatment clinical and MRI features: A proof-of-concept study. Am J Roentgenol. 2022. doi: 10.2214/AJR.22.28077

This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.