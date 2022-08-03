Altered Amino Acid Metabolism Creates Weak Spot in Liver Cancers

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Liver cancer’s rapid growth leads to a vulnerability in its energy-production and cell-building processes that may be potently exploited with a new combination-treatment strategy, according to a study from researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.





In the study, published August 2 in Cell Metabolism, the researchers discovered that the main type of primary liver cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), modifies its metabolism in a way that leaves it susceptible to disruptions in the supply of a key molecule, arginine. This arginine vulnerability, they found, is present in all HCC cancers regardless of the specific genetic mutations that gave rise to them.





The researchers showed in preclinical tests that starving HCC tumors of arginine, and also blocking the survival-promoting response that results, leaves HCC tumors in a no-growth, “senescent” state—in which they can be killed off with a new class of drugs that target senescent cells.





“Essentially we identified a metabolic property of most liver cancers that offers the possibility of treating these cancers effectively, using drugs that are already approved or in development,” said study senior author Celeste Simon PhD, the Arthur H. Rubenstein, MBBCh Professor in the Department of Cell and Developmental Biology, and scientific director of the Abramson Family Cancer Research Institute at Penn Medicine.





HCC is the most common form of liver cancer in adults. According to the National Cancer Institute, it accounts for roughly 80 percent of primary liver tumors - tumors that originate in the liver instead of spreading there from other organs. HCC occurs in about 29,000 Americans annually, nearly a million are detected worldwide, and it is thought to be caused by chronic liver inflammation due to hepatitis viruses, alcoholism, and obesity. The disease is seldom cured, because it tends to be diagnosed only after it has advanced beyond the possibility of surgical removal. Furthermore, liver transplants, which can cure benign disease, are often unavailable to advanced HCC patients. Drug treatments for HCC are limited and almost never result in cures. Thus, there is an urgent need for new treatment strategies.





The approach taken by Simon and her team—targeting tumor metabolism—is one that cancer researchers have been exploring more and more in recent years. Cancer cells usually find ways to modify their energy-production and molecule-building processes to accommodate their rapid growth. These modifications create vulnerabilities for the cancer cells that may be found in all or virtually all cases of a given cancer type. The challenge has been to identify these susceptibilities in different cancers and develop viable strategies for targeting them in a way that avoids metabolic redundancies and plasticity.





In the new study, Simon’s team first established from existing cancer cell gene activity databases, and from tests on patient tumor samples and cancer cell lines, that virtually all HCCs turn up their metabolism by suppressing a biochemical process called the urea cycle. The urea cycle normally produces, among other things, an amino acid called arginine, which is a building-block of proteins and has many other important functions. The researchers showed that HCC cells compensate for their loss of internal, urea-cycle arginine production by importing arginine from their surroundings, mainly via a transporter protein called SLC7A1.





The researchers tried blocking SLC7A1 activity in HCC cells to starve them of arginine. This didn’t kill the HCC cells, though. Instead, arginine starvation triggered a stress response that threw the cells into a dormant, slow-growth mode—from which they could recover if arginine became available again. The researchers then tried blocking the stress response as well, and found that the HCC cells now were forced into a more profound and harder-to-reverse no-growth state called senescence.





The senescent state is one that many cells fall into during normal aging. So-called senolytic drugs to kill these cells are being developed by pharma companies, because removing senescent cells has been found to have a rejuvenating effect in animal models of aging. Simon’s team used one of these experimental senolytic compounds, ABT-263, and found that it killed senescent HCC cells and caused very strong tumor regression in animal models of HCC.





The findings thus point to the possibility of a three-part combination treatment—to starve HCC tumors of arginine, to block the ensuing stress response and induce senescence, and, lastly, to kill the resulting senescent HCC cells and stop tumor growth. Simon said it is possible that all three of these effects could be achieved with drugs that are already in use or being studied for other applications.





“Conceivably this type of combination treatment, if implemented properly, would also make many patients more responsive to other treatments such as immunotherapies,” Simon said.





Reference: Missiaen R, Anderson NM, Kim LC, et al. GCN2 inhibition sensitizes arginine-deprived hepatocellular carcinoma cells to senolytic treatment. Cell Metabolism. 2022;34(8):1151-1167.e7. doi: 10.1016/j.cmet.2022.06.010





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.