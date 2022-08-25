Altered Protein Promotes Aggressive Stem Cell-Like Changes in Breast Cancer

Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks? - Select - Yes No

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Altered Protein Promotes Aggressive Stem Cell-Like Changes in Breast Cancer"

A change in function in a mitochondrial antioxidant protein increases stem cell gene expression that promotes the development of more aggressive cancerous cells, according to a recent Northwestern Medicine study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.





While the protein superoxide dismutase-2 (SOD2) has been known to scientists as both a mitochondrial antioxidant, a function that usually protects against the development of cancer, and as a tumor promoting agent later in established disease, the specific mechanisms underlying these dual behaviors have not been fully understood.





“We provided the discovery of a new form of this enzyme that is substantially different than the antioxidant that is involved in genomic reprogramming promoting the evolution of these more aggressive forms of breast cancer. Although we focused on breast cancer, we believe this finding could also be generalized to other forms of cancer, as well,” said Marcelo Bonini, PhD, professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology and Oncology and senior author of the study.





In the current study, the authors explored the biological function of SOD2, especially when it was located in a cell’s nucleus. Using a variety of techniques including cell cultures, immunofluorescence microscopy, an interactome assay, and RNA sequencing analysis, Bonini and his collaborators observed that a cellular process called acetylation led to SOD2 increasing its affinity to binding iron, instead of manganese, and caused it to localize in the nucleus instead of mitochondria.





The post-acetylated form of the protein, which targeted the nucleus – called NLS-SOD2 – was found to promote stem cell gene expression, specifically by removing epigenetic marks that usually suppress cancerous cells from activating stem cell programs. The authors also observed that the cells which expressed NLS-SOD2 were more likely to acquire a greater potential to evolve into more aggressive forms of cancer.





“We think that the presence of the acetylated form of SOD2 is a molecular signature of breast cancer cases that are more likely to recur. Therefore, acetylated SOD2 may be developed into a biomarker of forms of the disease that must be treated more aggressively. It is also possible that targeting, nuclear-localized SOD2 pharmacologically will provide novel therapeutics to suppress cancer stem cells that are resistant to treatment and metastatic,” Bonini said.





The localization in the nucleus of cancer cells, as well as unique structural features granted by acetylation, suggest that targeting NLS-SOD2 may hold potential for creating diagnostic tools or potential future treatments, according to the authors.





Reference: Coelho DR, Palma FR, Paviani V, et al. Nuclear-localized, iron-bound superoxide dismutase-2 antagonizes epithelial lineage programs to promote stemness of breast cancer cells via a histone demethylase activity. PNAS. 2022;119(29):e2110348119. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2110348119





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.