Autoantibodies Can Influence Cancer Patient Response To Immunotherapy

The study investigated whether naturally occurring autoantibodies play a role in modulating treatment outcomes.

Published: July 23, 2025 
Original story from Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
Read time: 1 minute

A new study published in Nature suggests that some cancer patients naturally produce autoantibodies that significantly impact their response to immunotherapy. The research, led by a team at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, highlights the potential of these immune proteins to enhance the effectiveness of checkpoint inhibitors in certain individuals.


Checkpoint inhibitors are a class of drugs that help the immune system identify and attack cancer cells. Although they have changed the treatment landscape for cancers such as melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer, only a subset of patients show durable responses. The reasons behind this variability remain poorly understood.


The current study investigated whether naturally occurring autoantibodies—immune proteins known for targeting the body's own tissues—play a role in modulating treatment outcomes. Traditionally linked to autoimmune conditions like lupus or rheumatoid arthritis, autoantibodies are increasingly recognized for their complex roles in immune regulation.

Large-scale screening reveals patient-specific patterns

The research team employed a screening method known as Rapid Extracellular Antigen Profiling (REAP), developed by senior author Aaron Ring, MD, PhD. REAP allowed the investigators to evaluate over 6,000 types of autoantibodies in blood samples from 374 cancer patients undergoing immunotherapy, compared with 131 healthy individuals.

Their analysis found that cancer patients had markedly higher levels of circulating autoantibodies than the control group. Among these, specific autoantibodies were associated with improved clinical outcomes. Notably, autoantibodies that neutralize interferon—a signaling protein involved in immune responses—were linked to stronger anti-tumor effects from checkpoint inhibitors.


This observation supports previous findings that excessive interferon signaling can lead to immune exhaustion, thereby limiting the efficacy of immunotherapy. In these patients, the presence of interferon-blocking autoantibodies appears to counteract this effect, potentially amplifying the immune response against cancer.

Dual roles of autoantibodies in treatment outcomes

While some autoantibodies were associated with beneficial effects, others correlated with poorer treatment responses. These likely interfered with immune mechanisms essential for tumor recognition and destruction. Identifying and potentially removing or counteracting such detrimental autoantibodies could represent a strategy for improving immunotherapy efficacy across a broader patient population.


The researchers propose that mapping these autoantibody profiles could serve as a blueprint for tailoring combination therapies or guiding patient selection in future clinical trials. They also plan to extend their work to other cancer types and treatment modalities to further clarify the role of autoantibodies in cancer immunity.


Reference: Dai Y, Aizenbud L, Qin K, et al. Humoral determinants of checkpoint immunotherapy. Nat. 2025. doi: 10.1038/s41586-025-09188-4


This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.

