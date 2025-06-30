B Cells’ Developmental Stage Affects Leukemia Outcomes

New findings show that the stage of normal cell development at which B cells transform into leukemic cells impacts treatment outcomes for pediatric patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL). Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and University Health Network’s Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto, developed a robust single-cell reference atlas of normal human B-cell development and cross-referenced single-cell B-ALL data with it, as well as outcomes data. The study, which has implications for understanding drug resistance and stratifying patient treatment based on risk, was published today in Nature Cancer.





“At St. Jude, we have large acute lymphoblastic leukemia cohorts that have been genomically profiled with very rich underlying metadata, including outcomes,” said corresponding author Charles Mullighan, MBBS (Hons), MSc, MD, deputy director of the St. Jude Comprehensive Cancer Center, Department of Pathology. “So, not only could we get the biological information from single-cell sequencing, but we could then take that further and look at some of those associated features, clinical or otherwise.”

Finding the off-ramps on the hematopoiesis highway

To determine the cell state at which St. Jude B-ALL samples transformed, Mullighan’s scientists needed to map normal hematopoiesis (blood cell development) at the single-cell level. For this, they collaborated with John Dick, PhD, Senior Scientist at University Health Network’s Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.





“We have long sought to unravel how human blood stem cells create the blood lineage,” said Dick. “For this study, we were particularly interested in filling in the pathway stem cells take when they create normal human B cells because there was no detailed information for this in humans.”





Using this map, the researchers pinpointed the cell states in hematopoiesis from which B-cells are diverted to become leukemia cells in patient samples. “B-cell leukemia was assumed to arise from cells arrested within a specific window of development, the pro- to pre-B cell stage, and we showed that was true for many of the cases, but also that there was much more diversity than that,” Mullighan said.



