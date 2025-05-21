We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Bexmarilimab Activates Immunity in Silent Tumors

Bexmarilimab has the ability to “wake up” macrophages to act against cancer.

News  
Published: May 21, 2025 
| Original story from University of Turku
The image shows breast cancer tissue, where the nuclei are stained dark blue, cancer cells turquoise, blood vessels yellow, and macrophages magenta. The green-highlighted areas indicate regions where genes expressed by macrophages were measured using spatial transcriptomics.
Credit: Jenna Rannikko
Read time: 1 minute

Researchers at the University of Turku, Finland, have taken a step towards more personalized and effective cancer treatments. A new study has identified the conditions under which the antibody drug bexmarilimab can activate the body's own defense system against cancer, and how to identify patients who will benefit from the drug. The study was published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer.


Bexmarilimab has the ability to “wake up” macrophages, a type of immune cell, to act against cancer. The study found that this activation occurs especially when the tumor microenvironment is immunologically silent. Moreover, in the healthy tissue adjacent to the tumor, bexmarilimab was shown to trigger B cell-mediated immune responses, regardless of how sensitive the neighboring tumor was to the treatment. This suggests that the drug may have immunological effects beyond the tumor itself.

New tool for patient selection

By utilizing previous knowledge about the changes bexmarilimab causes in tumors, researchers were able to demonstrate the benefit of bexmarilimab by measuring the upregulation of five different genes (gene signature). In the future, this could enable more accurate patient selection and improved treatment outcomes.


“This gene signature gives us a tool to identify patients whose tumors are likely to respond to bexmarilimab. Supporting treatment decisions with gene signatures measured from the tumor may help target therapies to those who are most likely to benefit. The next step is clinical validation of the signature, which could enable its use in more precise patient profiling”, explains Jenna Rannikko, Doctoral Researcher and lead author of the study.


The study utilized patient-derived tissue samples that closely mimic the interaction between tumors and the immune system. By measuring treatment response in these tissues, the researchers observed similar patterns to those seen in clinical trials of bexmarilimab.

Promising future for Finnish immunotherapy

Bexmarilimab, developed in Finland, has shown promising results in several types of solid tumors. This new study adds important insights into how bexmarilimab can be used most effectively in the future.


“Our findings suggest that by better understanding the tumor microenvironment, we can tailor immunotherapies to the patients who are most likely to benefit”, says Associate Professor Maija Hollmén, the study’s principal investigator. “In addition, understanding the factors that influence treatment efficacy may help expand its use to new patient groups in the future.”


Reference: Rannikko JH, Turpin R, Boström P, et al. Macrophage sensitivity to bexmarilimab-induced reprogramming is shaped by the tumor microenvironment. J Immunother Cancer. 2025;13(5):e011292. doi: 10.1136/jitc-2024-011292


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.


