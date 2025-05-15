Bioprinted Organoids Capture Tumor Features and Predict Prognosis

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 1 minute

A joint research team, affiliated with UNIST has developed a groundbreaking 3D-printed artificial tumor tissue capable of replicating the in vivo conditions of patient-derived cancer cells. This innovative model not only simulates the tumor microenvironment but also integrates artificial intelligence (AI) technology that can predict patient prognosis solely from images of tumor growth.





Led by Professors Tae-Eun Park and Hyun-Wook Kang from the Department of Biomedical Engineering at UNIST, in collaboration with Professor Seung-Jae Myung from Seoul Asan Medical Center, the team has developed an artificial tumor tissue called the Embedded Bioprinting-enabled Arrayed PDOs (Eba-PDOs). This model accurately reproduces the high matrix stiffness and hypoxic conditions characteristic of real tumor tissues, particularly in colorectal cancer (CRC). By analyzing the morphology of these artificial tumors with AI, the team achieved 99% accuracy in predicting the expression of key prognostic gene markers, such as CEACAM5, in colorectal cancer.





Cancer cells proliferate rapidly, leading to dense, firm tissues with low oxygen levels—conditions that influence tumor growth and drug response. Traditional artificial tumor models, even those derived from patient cells, have struggled to faithfully mimic these environmental factors, resulting in distortions in observed growth patterns and treatment responses.





To overcome this, the researchers cultured patient-derived cancer cells in three dimensions to create tumor organoids, which were then combined with bioink—composed of gelatin and extracellular matrix components—and printed in bead-like arrays. This method allowed for the precise fabrication of artificial tumors that replicate the dense, hypoxic environment of actual tumors. Each tumor, while maintaining a consistent shape within a single patient’s samples, varied in size and morphology across different individuals.





Capitalizing on these morphological features, the team developed an AI model capable of predicting CEACAM5 gene expression from microscopic images. CEACAM5 is a protein frequently overexpressed in colorectal and other solid tumors, associated with increased metastatic potential and resistance to chemotherapy. When overexpressed, it weakens cell-cell adhesion, resulting in less dense tumor structures. The AI was trained to recognize these morphological cues and accurately estimate gene expression levels.





The artificial tumor model demonstrated a 29% improvement in gene expression similarity compared to conventional models, achieving a correlation of 90% with actual patient tumor tissues—up from approximately 70%. Furthermore, the model successfully replicated individual patient responses to 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) chemotherapy, highlighting its potential for personalized treatment planning.





This research was led by first authors Jeong Hyejin and Han Jonghyuk from UNIST. The team envisions that this approach, which faithfully mimics tumor growth and microenvironment conditions in vitro, will facilitate more precise, personalized cancer therapies. Future developments aim to incorporate immune cells and vascular structures into the models, further enhancing their fidelity.





Reference: Han J, Jeong HJ, Choi J, et al. Bioprinted patient-derived organoid arrays capture intrinsic and extrinsic tumor features for advanced personalized medicine. Advanced Science. 2025:2407871. doi: 10.1002/advs.202407871





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.