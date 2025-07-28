Blocking Minor Splicing Slows Tumour Growth in Cancer Models

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

A study from the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research (WEHI) has found that blocking a specialised RNA process called minor splicing slows tumour growth in animal models of liver, lung and gastric cancers. Published in EMBO Reports, the findings show that interfering with this mechanism reduces cancer cell viability while leaving healthy cells largely unaffected.





Minor splicing is essential for the proper expression of a small subset of genes – around 700 of the 20,000 human genes – that influence cell growth and division. These include several genes frequently co-opted by cancers with mutations in KRAS, one of the most commonly altered oncogenes in solid tumours.

How minor splicing affects tumour biology

Splicing enables cells to convert precursor RNA into messenger RNA, which is then used to produce proteins. The majority of this work – around 99.5% – is carried out by the major splicing machinery. Minor splicing is responsible for the remaining fraction but is critical for certain genes that regulate proliferation.





Inhibiting minor splicing in cancer cells led to DNA damage and activated the p53 tumour suppressor pathway, a key molecular safeguard that can induce cell cycle arrest or apoptosis in response to genomic stress. Tumours with an intact p53 pathway appeared particularly sensitive to this disruption.





An alternative route to drug-resistant cancers

The study employed zebrafish and mouse models, as well as human lung cancer cells, to investigate the role of minor splicing in tumour growth. The research team focused on RNPC3, a gene encoding an essential protein component of the minor spliceosome. Reducing RNPC3 expression significantly suppressed tumour burden in all three cancer types studied.

“KRAS mutations come in a variety of flavours, making them extremely hard to treat, so even with decades of scientific effort there has been only limited progress so far. But our approach is different."



Dr. Joan Heath.

The approach does not depend on targeting a specific KRAS mutation – a limitation of many existing therapies – but instead interferes with a fundamental process on which KRAS-driven cancers rely. The findings suggest that minor splicing inhibition could offer a more universal strategy against this class of tumours.

Towards new cancer therapies

To identify potential therapeutics, the team conducted a high-throughput screen of more than 270,000 small molecules at the National Drug Discovery Centre, also based at WEHI. Several candidate inhibitors of minor splicing emerged, though none have yet progressed to clinical testing.





By combining genomic analysis with cancer modelling, the research illustrates the potential for exploiting RNA processing mechanisms as targets in oncology. Future work will be needed to evaluate whether this approach can be translated into safe and effective treatments.





Reference: Doggett K, Morgan KJ, Olthof AM, et al. Inhibition of the minor spliceosome restricts the growth of a broad spectrum of cancers. EMBO Rep. 2025. doi: 10.1038/s44319-025-00511-8



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.





This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.