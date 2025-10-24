Breast Cancer Cells Are "Addicted to Lipids", Which Fuel Tumor Growth



“We think this has therapeutic implications, because if you could just lower the lipids—which we already know how to do in patients, for example, with lipid-lowering medication—that could be a way to decelerate breast cancer growth. If we can target these high levels of fat in the blood, the cancer suffers because the lipids are no longer feeding the cancer,” says Hilgendorf. “But while our results in mice were striking, there are clear limitations in directly projecting these findings onto human patients. More research using human samples and patients will be necessary to confirm our hypotheses.”





Their findings could also impact how breast cancer patients and survivors with obesity approach weight management. Clinicians often recommend patients lose weight as part of their treatment, as obesity can be a factor in increased risk of cancer spread or disease recurrence. But there are few evidence-based guidelines as to which diets are best.





Some patients may turn to the popular keto diet, which consists of a high-fat and low-carbohydrate intake. The goal is to reach a metabolic condition called ketosis, where the body uses fat instead of carbohydrates as a source of energy.





The researchers say this approach could lead to weight loss, but patients need to consider the whole picture of their metabolic health.



“For patients who are diagnosed with breast cancer and have an elevated BMI, we would advise them to consult their physician and develop a weight loss plan as part of their treatment. If you have high cholesterol levels to start with, think about a weight loss plan or potential pharmaceuticals that could lower your lipid levels,” says Ducker. “As our study shows, diets like keto that are very high in fat can have serious unintended side effects—even causing the tumor to grow.”



The study suggests that lipids may also fuel tumor growth in patients with obesity who have other types of breast cancer, or ovarian or colorectal cancers. The research team says the next steps will be to preclinically evaluate how anti-lipid drugs could improve responses to chemotherapy. They also want to better understand how the lipids are feeding cancer cells.





Chaix, Ducker, and Hilgendorf also stress that their study is one specific type of cancer adapting to an obese environment, and that the keto diet may be beneficial for other types of cancer.





Reference: Vieira RF, Sanchez SR, Arumugam M, et al. Hyperlipidemia drives tumor growth in a mouse model of obesity-accelerated breast cancer growth. Cancer Metab. 2025;13(1):39. doi:10.1186/s40170-025-00407-0





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.