We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.

We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement
Breast Cancer Cells Identified That Control Their Ability To Spread to the Lungs
News

Breast Cancer Cells Identified That Control Their Ability To Spread to the Lungs

Published: September 21, 2022
 
| Original story from Mount Sinai
Breast Cancer Cells Identified That Control Their Ability To Spread to the Lungs
News

Breast Cancer Cells Identified That Control Their Ability To Spread to the Lungs

Published: September 21, 2022
 
| Original story from Mount Sinai
Human breast cancer cells. Credit: National Cancer Institute/USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center
Read time:
 

Want a FREE PDF version of This News Story?

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Breast Cancer Cells Identified That Control Their Ability To Spread to the Lungs"

First Name*
Last Name*
Email Address*
Country*
Company Type*
Job Function*
Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks?

Technology Networks Ltd. needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time. For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out our Privacy Policy

Scientists from The Tisch Cancer Institute have uncovered a mechanism by which certain breast cancer cells regulate their own metastases, fuel dissemination from the original tumor site, and determine routes to invade distant organs such as the lungs, according to a study published in Cell Reports in September.


For the first time, scientists have identified a type of cancer cell in triple negative breast tumors, which is highly efficient in invading and colonizing distant organs but slow their growth upon colonization. These cells have a hallmark of slowed production of a protein called srGAP1, which is usually attributed to cancer growth.


Scientists also found in animal models that these unique cells trigger a phenomenon that keeps them in a dormant state in distant organs such as the lungs. This is an important finding because cancer cells have to efficiently survive at distant sites, and staying in this “asleep” existence allows these cells to evade therapies that target cancer cells’ normal rapid growth. Cells that are missed could later become metastatic.


“Our findings emphasize the importance of considering phenotypic changes that could occur when treating cancer cells with therapeutic strategies that target proliferating cells such as chemotherapy,” said Jose Javier Bravo-Cordero, PhD, Associate Professor of Medicine (Hematology and Medical Oncology) at The Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai. “While these treatment regimens target dividing cells, they may also be selecting for more invasive tumor cells. Our studies suggest that more selective therapeutic strategies combining treatments against both dividing cells and invasive dormant cells may be necessary to prevent metastatic disease.”


To conduct this study, researchers used high-resolution in vivo imaging to visualize extravasation, the process of tumor cells exiting the blood vessels to enter a target tissue. This event was observed in real time, revealing with unprecedented detail the early stages of tumor extravasation. The microscopy studies revealed that after these tumor cells invade the lungs, they enter into a dormant state by secreting the protein TGFβ2. The studies also showed that interfering with that protein can block tumor cell invasion into the lungs.


Reference: Chryplewicz A, Scotton J, Tichet M, et al. Cancer cell autophagy, reprogrammed macrophages, and remodeled vasculature in glioblastoma triggers tumor immunity. Cancer Cell. 2022. doi: 10.1016/j.ccell.2022.08.014


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.
Advertisement
Chosen for You
Infographic

Single-Cell Analysis
Webinar

The Tumor Microenvironment Series: The Tumor Microenvironment in a Nutshell
eBook

Spatial Phenotyping in Clinical and Translational Research
Advertisement
Advertisement