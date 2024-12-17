Cancer Cells’ “Eating” Ability Could Inform Treatment

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 1 minute

Cancer is one of the most formidable health challenges of our time, affecting nearly half of us during our lives. While treatments have significantly improved in recent decades, the biggest challenge remains: stopping cancer cells from spreading to other parts of the body, a process known as metastasis. Metastasis is responsible for most cancer-related deaths, making it critical to understand to be able to improve treatment.





In groundbreaking research led by Dr. Elena Rainero from the School of Biosciences, supported by Cancer Research UK and the Academy of Medical Sciences, scientists have made an important discovery about how cancer cells migrate. The study focused on the ability of cancer cells from breast, ovarian, and pancreatic tumours to move through the body by ‘eating’ their way through the tissue matrix—a scaffold that supports organs and tissues. This process allows the cells to escape their original tumour and spread to other areas.





The matrix is a dense structure that supports organs and tissues, but cancer cells are able to break down parts of it to move through the body. By studying this process in advanced 3D lab models that closely resemble real tumours, the research team identified specific molecules that cancer cells use to digest and move through the matrix. These molecules act as key regulators, enabling cancer cells to spread to new areas.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

When these molecules were blocked, the cancer cells’ ability to migrate and invade surrounding tissue was significantly reduced.





We strongly believe that the ability of cells to eat the matrix that surrounds them is a key feature of cancer cells, and represents a novel and exciting therapeutic target, potentially leading to improved treatments for breast and pancreatic cancer patients in the future

Dr Elena Rainero

The findings open new avenues for cancer treatment. One of the regulators identified, a molecule called a2b1 integrin, is of particular interest. By understanding how to block a2b1 integrin, researchers hope to slow or stop the spread of cancer, particularly in breast cancer patients.





Breast Cancer Now, a leading charity dedicated to improving outcomes for breast cancer patients, is funding follow-up research to explore how targeting a2b1 integrin can impact breast cancer metastasis.





Dr. Rainero and her team will study how blocking a2b1 integrin affects breast cancer growth and spread. These studies will be conducted using lab-grown cells, patient samples, and animal models, with the ultimate goal of translating these findings into therapies that could benefit patients.





Reference: Martinez ML, Nan K, Bao Z, et al. Novel kinase regulators of extracellular matrix internalisation identified by high-content screening modulate invasive carcinoma cell migration. Parent CA, ed. PLoS Biol. 2024;22(12):e3002930. doi: 10.1371/journal.pbio.3002930



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.