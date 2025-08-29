Cancer Cells Exploit Mitochondria Transfer To Hijack Tissue Support

From chance discovery to therapy?

It was actually a chance discovery, as Sabine Werner related. Her former postdoctoral researcher Michael Cangkrama discovered tiny tube-like connections between the two cell types in a Petri dish containing a co-culture of fibroblasts and skin cancer cells. He was then able to show that mitochondria from cancer cells are transferred into fibroblasts by way of these nano-connections.





The fact that cells are able to exchange mitochondria by way of such connections is nothing new in itself. For example, scientists discovered several years ago that after a stroke, healthy cells in nerve tissue pass on their powerhouse organelles to damaged nerve cells to ensure their survival. "Cancer cells actually exploit a mechanism for their own purposes that is beneficial in the event of injury. This allows them to grow into malignant tumours," as Werner explains. Other research groups have shown that cells from the tumour environment can transfer their mitochondria to cancer cells, which enhances the fitness of the recipient cancer cells. To date, however, it was not known that the mitochondrial transfer also works in reverse, from skin cancer cells to healthy connective tissue cells.





In collaboration with other research groups at ETH Zurich, the researchers found evidence that this transfer also plays a role in other cancer types, such as breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. This is particularly important in the latter case because pancreatic tumours contain many fibroblasts, and their connective tissue is relatively large.

The protein MIRO2 aids in the transfer

Finally, the researchers also clarified the molecular mechanism behind the mitochondrial transfer. Some proteins were already known to assist in transporting mitochondria. The researchers investigated which of these proteins were present in large numbers in cancer cells that transfer mitochondria and came across the protein MIRO2. "This protein is produced in very high quantities in cancer cells that transfer their mitochondria," says Werner.





The researchers detected MIRO2 not only in cell cultures, but also in samples of human tissue - especially in tumour cells at the edges of tumors that grow invasively into the tissue and occur in close proximity to fibroblasts. "We were able to detect MIRO2 exactly where we expected it to be," as first author Michael Cangkrama stated.

In search of an inhibitor

The new findings offer starting points for arresting tumour growth. When the researchers blocked the formation of MIRO2, the mitochondrial transfer was inhibited, and the fibroblasts did not develop into tumour-promoting fibroblasts.





"The MIRO2 blockade worked in the test tube and in mouse models. Whether it also works in human tissue remains to be seen," says Werner. To find this out, the researchers first need to identify an inhibitor for MIRO2 that has few side effects in the human body. "If successful, such an inhibitor could be transferred to clinical applications in the longer term." It is likely to be years, however, before such a therapy is developed and tested.





Reference: Cangkrama M, Liu H, Wu X, et al. MIRO2-mediated mitochondrial transfer from cancer cells induces cancer-associated fibroblast differentiation. Nat Cancer. 2025:1-20. doi: 10.1038/s43018-025-01038-6



