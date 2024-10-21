We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Cancer Cells Manipulate Ribosomes for Immune Evasion

Cancer cells may alter their ribosomes to evade detection by the immune system, enhancing their survival.

News  
Published: October 21, 2024 
| Original story from the Netherlands Cancer Institute
A ribosome.
Credit: Netherlands Cancer Institute.
Read time: 2 minutes

Summary 

    • The protein factories of our cells are much more diverse than we thought they were. Scientists from The Netherlands Cancer Institute have now shown that cancer cells can use these ribosomes to boost their invisibility cloak, helping them hide from the immune system. The team publishes their findings in Cell today.


    “These findings make us change how we think about ribosomes.”


    Our immune system is constantly monitoring our body. In order to survive, cancer cells need to evade this inspection. “Making cells more visible to the immune system has revolutionized treatment”, says researcher Liam Faller from the Netherlands Cancer Institute. “However, many patients don’t respond to these immunotherapies or become resistant.” How cancer cells manage to circumvent elimination by the immune system is still a million-dollar question, though.

