Cancer Cells Use Actin Scaffold to Survive Nuclear Ruptures

Cancer cells are subjected to high mechanical pressure that leads to a rupture of the nuclear envelope when migrating through narrow tissue structures, as in the case of metastasis. DNA would normally leak out in the process, causing damage to the cell. However, researchers at the University of Freiburg’s Cluster of Excellence CIBSS – Centre for Integrative Biological Signalling Studies succeeded in demonstrating that a protective mechanism takes effect at this moment.





A fine scaffold of actin filaments forms in the cell nucleus within seconds. The protein actin is a fundamental component of the cell structure. Driven by the proteins DIAPH1 and DIAPH3 and the DNA damage sensor protein ATR, this scaffold stabilizes the nucleus and prevents DNA loss. "This protective mechanism provides an explanation for why cancer cells do not die despite high mechanical stress but can continue their migration," says Prof. Dr. Robert Grosse, Institute of Experimental and Clinical Pharmacology and Toxicology of the University of Freiburg. The study was published in The EMBO Journal.