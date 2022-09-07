Cellular “Waste Product” Restores Cancer-Fighting Immune Cells

Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks? - Select - Yes No

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Cellular “Waste Product” Restores Cancer-Fighting Immune Cells"

A new study by UT Southwestern’s Simmons Cancer Center scientists suggests that lactate, a metabolic byproduct produced by cells during strenuous exercise, can rejuvenate immune cells that fight cancer. The finding, published in Nature Communications, could eventually be used to develop new strategies to augment the anti-tumor effect of cancer immunotherapies, the study authors said.





“The lactate that we usually think of as a waste product appears to have a previously unrecognized role in fighting cancer,” said Jinming Gao, Ph.D., Professor of Cell Biology, Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, and Pharmacology, and member of the Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Gao co-led the study with fellow Simmons Cancer Center members Baran Sumer, M.D., Professor of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, and Bo Li, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Immunology and in the Lyda Hill Department of Bioinformatics.





Lactate is commonly used in Ringer’s solution, administered intravenously to replace fluids after blood loss due to trauma, surgery, or severe burns or to treat a condition called metabolic acidosis. While lactic acid (lactate with an additional proton) has been associated with cancer growth and immune suppression, the effects of lactate on cancer and immunity have been unclear.





To investigate this question, Dr. Gao and his colleagues gave lactate injections to mice with colon cancer or melanoma; other tumor-bearing mice received glucose injections. While glucose had little effect, tumor growth was significantly reduced in mice treated with lactate. When the researchers tried the same experiment in mice genetically engineered to lack T cells, this anti-tumor benefit was blocked, suggesting that lactate appeared to be exerting its effects through this immune cell population.





Administering lactate alone didn’t completely eliminate the tumors. But when the researchers added a commonly used immune checkpoint inhibitor – a type of cancer immunotherapy that releases the brakes that prevent T cells from fighting malignancies – about half the mice became completely tumor-free. Lactate also significantly improved the effects of a cancer-fighting vaccine and improved the anti-cancer response of cultured T cells that were injected into tumor-bearing mice.





Further single-cell RNA sequencing analysis showed that more T cells infiltrated the tumors of the lactate-treated mice. Compared to animals that didn’t receive this treatment, T cells from the mice that received lactate expressed more genes associated with stem-like T cells and a smaller number of genes associated with exhaustion markers, making them more fit to effectively fight cancer.





Dr. Gao said the data suggest that lactate could be used to supplement existing immunotherapies, such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, cancer vaccines, and CAR-T cell therapy – a cancer treatment in which T cells engineered to fight specific tumor types are expanded in the laboratory and then injected into patients. It also suggests that exercise, which naturally raises lactate levels, may be protective against cancer or may augment the immune system to fight cancer as well. Dr. Gao and his colleagues plan to investigate these topics in future studies.





Reference: Feng Q, Liu Z, Yu X, et al. Lactate increases stemness of CD8 + T cells to augment anti-tumor immunity. Nat Commun. 2022;13(1):4981. doi: 10.1038/s41467-022-32521-8





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.