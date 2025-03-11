Cerebrospinal Fluid Proteins Could Predict Cancer Immunotherapy Side Effect

Medical researchers in Japan have discovered a way to predict a potentially life-threatening side effect of cancer immunotherapy before it occurs. By analyzing cerebrospinal fluid collected pre-treatment, researchers at Kyushu University identified specific proteins associated with a damaging immune response that can affect the central nervous system after therapy. Their findings, published in on 11 March, 2025, could make immunotherapy cancer treatment safer by helping doctors identify high-risk patients in advance, allowing early treatment or even prevention of this condition.





Over the past decade, cancer immunotherapy—where the patient’s immune system is used to fight cancer—has become a promising new treatment strategy. One form of immunotherapy, called CAR-T-cell therapy, uses genetic engineering to reprogram a patient’s immune cells (T cells) to target and destroy cancer cells. It has proven successful in treating blood cancers but comes with serious risks, including immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS), which causes inflammation in the central nervous system.

“ICANS can present with mild symptoms, such as headache or lethargy, but in more severe cases it can be life-threatening, with patients experiencing impaired consciousness, seizures or bleeding in the brain,” says Dr. , a professor in the , . “The incidence rate of ICANS after CAR-T therapy is very high, around 64%, but until now, there hasn’t been a reliable way to predict ICANS severity.”





In this study, the research team analyzed the proteins in leftover cerebrospinal fluid taken from 29 patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma before they received CAR T therapy. Within that cohort, 11 patients developed ICANS while 18 patients did not.





The research team identified 864 proteins present in all spinal fluid samples. From there, they narrowed the list down to 46 proteins that showed clear differences in levels between patients who developed ICANS and those who did not, making them potential biomarkers for predicting the condition.





Ultimately, the researchers found that C1RL, a protein with elevated levels in ICANS patients, and FUCA2, a protein with lower levels in ICANS patients, were the best predictors. When looking at these proteins together, a predictive test determined their ratio had high accuracy in distinguishing patients at high risk of ICANS from those at low risk.



