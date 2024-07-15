Chemotherapy Disrupts Gut Microbiome in Patients With Breast Cancer

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Register for free to listen to this article

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 2 minutes

Chemotherapy is known to cause behavioral side effects, including cognitive decline. Notably, the gut microbiome communicates with the brain to affect behavior, including cognition.





This clinical longitudinal observational study explored whether chemotherapy-induced disruption of the gut microbiome relates to cognitive decline and circulating inflammatory signals.





Fecal samples, blood and cognitive measures were collected from 77 patients with breast cancer before, during and after chemotherapy.