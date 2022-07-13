Children in Low-Income Countries More Likely To Die From Common Eye Cancer

Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks? - Select - Yes No

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Children in Low-Income Countries More Likely To Die From Common Eye Cancer"

Children with the eye cancer retinoblastoma in a low-income country are at 16 times higher risk of dying at any time within three years of diagnosis than those in high-income countries, according to a new study published in The Lancet Global Health.



The research, led by the International Centre for Eye Health (ICEH) at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), found stark differences in survival for children with retinoblastoma, the most common form of childhood eye cancer, between high-income and low-income countries.





Retinoblastoma is the most common and devastating eye cancer that affects children worldwide, and early diagnosis and treatment are critical to prevent death or the loss of an eye.





In high-income countries this risk has dropped dramatically over the last few decades, with death now rare due to robust diagnosis and treatment pathways, including specialist retinoblastoma centres.





The study, which is the largest and most geographically comprehensive on retinoblastoma to date, looked at survival data in 4,064 children with retinoblastoma from 149 countries (categorised as high, upper-middle, lower-middle and low-income) globally. These are estimated to be 50% of all new cases worldwide in 2017.





The team analysed the three-year survival rate for these children following their diagnosis, finding that over two-fifths (40%) of children die within three years of diagnosis in low-income countries, compared with fewer than one in 100 (1%) in high-income countries.





Professor Matthew Burton, Director of the ICEH at LSHTM, said: “This is a shocking result – highlighting the inequalities between high- and low-income countries for this disease. We cannot accept children having such a high risk of death in low-income settings from a disease that elsewhere is viewed as curable. We need to ensure that the reasons for this disparity are ascertained and policies enacted that close this survival gap.”





Despite the study showing that the main treatments for retinoblastoma (the removal of an eye, or enucleation, and intravenous chemotherapy) being available in all countries, several factors may be responsible for the reduced survival rate. Previous studies suggest that low-income countries are less likely to have specialised treatment centres containing sophisticated equipment and techniques such as MRI machines and targeted chemotherapy. Limited awareness among the general public and health care workers, and issues accessing treatment due to travel distance and cost are all suggested to contribute to worse outcomes and increased risk of death.





Dr Ido Didi Fabian, lead author and Principal Investigator of the Global Retinoblastoma Study Group at LSHTM, said: “We have always known there was a difference in outcomes between higher and lower income countries, but the differences we’re seeing in this study, the largest of its kind, are very worrying for children affected by retinoblastoma. Better awareness of the early signs, improving access to timely diagnosis, and implementing existing guidelines aimed at children in low- and middle-income countries, are critical to improving retinoblastoma outcomes worldwide.”





The work was made possible by the Retinoblastoma Network (Rb-NET), facilitated by ICEH, which allowed 260 retinoblastoma centres across the world to share data for the study. This collective data sharing could further lead to a live clinical data repository, strengthening evidence-based guidance on management of the condition.





The majority of existing evidence for retinoblastoma comes from high-income countries, despite patients in areas such as North America, Europe and Oceania representing less than 10% of global cases. The authors note that further research in low-income countries themselves is needed to identify the causes of this global disparity and improve outcomes.





The authors acknowledge limitations of the study, including that the cohort was a sample taken from a previous study (despite containing half of all cases worldwide for that year). The study also did not collect detailed data on treatment, for instance specific treatment protocols and complications. Future studies could include these sub-analyses.





Reference: Fabian ID, Abdallah E, Abdullahi SU, et al. The Global Retinoblastoma Outcome Study: a prospective, cluster-based analysis of 4064 patients from 149 countries. Lancet Glob. Health. 2022;10(8):e1128-e1140. doi: 10.1016/S2214-109X(22)00250-9



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.