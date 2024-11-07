Cordycepin From Caterpillar Fungus May Disrupt Cancer Cell Growth

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Researchers at the University of Nottingham have uncovered how cordycepin, a compound derived from the caterpillar fungus Cordyceps militaris, may help disrupt cancer cell growth by targeting essential signaling pathways within cells. This insight into cordycepin’s mechanisms could inform the development of more effective and less damaging cancer treatments, offering an alternative to conventional therapies.

Mechanism of cordycepin in halting cancer growth

The study, published in FEBS Letters, shows that cordycepin can interfere with cell growth signals, specifically pathways that are often overactive in cancer cells. This process might allow for a more targeted approach to slowing or halting tumor growth without impacting healthy tissues as severely as current treatments. While cordycepin has shown potential in previous studies, this is the first research to reveal the underlying molecular action it exerts within cancer cells.

Using high-throughput screening, researchers assessed cordycepin’s impact on the expression of thousands of genes across multiple cancer cell types. By comparing these effects to those of other known treatments cataloged in research databases, the team identified that cordycepin consistently acts on pathways that regulate cell growth, suggesting a broad impact on various types of cancer cells.





Cordycepin A natural compound derived from the Cordyceps militaris fungus, which parasitizes caterpillars. Cordycepin is being studied for its potential therapeutic effects, particularly in oncology, due to its impact on cell growth and energy pathways. A natural compound derived from the Cordyceps militaris fungus, which parasitizes caterpillars. Cordycepin is being studied for its potential therapeutic effects, particularly in oncology, due to its impact on cell growth and energy pathways. Adenosine triphosphate (ATP) ATP is a molecule that stores and transfers energy within cells, enabling various biological processes, including muscle contraction and protein synthesis. ATP analogues, such as cordycepin triphosphate, can interfere with these processes in targeted cells like cancer cells. ATP is a molecule that stores and transfers energy within cells, enabling various biological processes, including muscle contraction and protein synthesis. ATP analogues, such as cordycepin triphosphate, can interfere with these processes in targeted cells like cancer cells. High-throughput screening A laboratory method that allows researchers to rapidly test the effects of a compound on a large number of genes, proteins, or other cellular targets. This technique is widely used in drug discovery and biomedical research. A laboratory method that allows researchers to rapidly test the effects of a compound on a large number of genes, proteins, or other cellular targets. This technique is widely used in drug discovery and biomedical research.

Cordycepin triphosphate: A potential anti-cancer agent

In their experiments, the research team observed that once cordycepin enters the cell, it converts to cordycepin triphosphate, a molecule similar in structure to adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is the primary energy carrier in cells. This triphosphate form is thought to be the active agent responsible for cordycepin’s effects on cancer cell pathways, effectively mimicking ATP to disrupt processes essential for cancer cell survival and proliferation.





The identification of cordycepin triphosphate as the primary active form could serve as a basis for designing new drug derivatives that mimic its structure and maximize therapeutic impact. By focusing on the conversion to cordycepin triphosphate, future drug development efforts might enhance the anti-cancer properties of this compound.

Cordycepin’s therapeutic potential and future directions

The team’s findings offer a foundation for exploring cordycepin as a starting point for developing new cancer drugs. By understanding how specific genes respond to cordycepin, researchers may also establish biomarkers that can monitor patient response to the treatment, potentially through simple blood tests. Such markers would help track therapeutic progress and optimize treatment protocols.

“We have been researching the effects of cordycepin on a range of diseases for a number of years and with each step we get closer to understanding how it could be used as an effective treatment."

Dr. Cornelia de Moor

While cordycepin has a history of use in traditional Asian medicine, these findings could propel the compound toward modern clinical applications. Further research will investigate potential derivatives of cordycepin that might replicate its effects and confirm its suitability as a targeted cancer therapy.





