We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Counties With Low Cervical Cancer Screening Have Higher Incidence and Mortality Rates

The research team examined screening data from 2004 to 2016.

News  
Published: August 13, 2025 
Original story from Hollings Cancer Center
A slide of dyed blue cancer cells near red tissue, seen under a microscope.
Credit: National Cancer Institutee/Unsplash
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

Women living in US counties with persistently low rates of cervical cancer screening face nearly double the risk of being diagnosed with the disease, particularly at a late stage, and of dying from it, according to new research from the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center.

Study focus on county-level screening patterns

The research team examined screening data from 2004 to 2016, dividing the timeframe into three periods. Counties were considered to have repeatedly low screening if fewer than 70% of eligible women were screened in at least two of the three periods. Repeatedly high screening counties were those where at least 80% of eligible women received screening. The national goal for cervical cancer screening is 79.2%.


Most US counties fell between these two extremes. However, counties in the low-screening group had an 84% higher rate of distant-stage cervical cancer diagnoses and a 96% higher death rate compared with high-screening counties.

Rural and low-income communities most affected

The analysis found that almost all low-screening counties were rural and had a median annual household income of less than $75,000. These findings build on earlier research showing higher cervical cancer incidence and mortality in rural and low-income counties, adding evidence that limited screening access plays a key role.

Subscribe to Cancer Research updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now

Implications for South Carolina

While South Carolina data were not part of the national dataset, researchers believe the same pattern likely applies. Fourteen counties in the state have no obstetrician-gynecologists, and several have only one or a few family physicians able to perform screenings. To help address this gap, Hollings operates a Mobile Health Unit that travels to underserved areas to provide cervical cancer screening.

Current screening recommendations

The US Preventive Services Task Force advises that average-risk women aged 21 to 65 receive a Pap smear every three years. For those aged 30 to 65, HPV testing, either alone or in combination with a Pap smear, is recommended every five years. Screening can identify and allow treatment of precancerous changes before they develop into cancer and can detect cancers at an earlier, more treatable stage.


Reference: Amboree TL, Montealegre JR, Damgacioglu H, et al. County-Level Cervical Cancer Screening Coverage and Differences in Incidence and Mortality. JAMA Netw Open. 2025. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.26709


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.


This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter