We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.

We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Disrupted Circadian Rhythms Enhance Lung Tumor Growth in Mice

News  
Published: October 24, 2022
 
| Original story from the University of Rochester
Credit: Moose Photos/ Pexels

Want a FREE PDF version of This News Story?

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Disrupted Circadian Rhythms Enhance Lung Tumor Growth in Mice "

First Name*
Last Name*
Email Address*
Country*
Company Type*
Job Function*
Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks?
Technology Networks Ltd. needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time. For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out our Privacy Policy

Read time:
 

Scientists discovered an important molecular link between lung tumor growth and disrupted circadian rhythms, according to a new paper co-authored by a University of Rochester Wilmot Cancer Institute investigator and led by the Scripps Research Institute in California.


Circadian rhythms, sometimes called the “biological clock,” is the cellular process that rules sleep-wake cycles. The World Health Organization has proclaimed that disrupted circadian rhythms are a probable carcinogen.


The latest research, published in the high-impact journal Science Advances, describes that when the circadian clock gets off track it implicates a cancer-signature gene known as HSF1 that can trigger lung tumors. Lungs are under tight circadian control and seem to be particularly vulnerable to a disrupted biological clock.


The paper describes in mouse models the role of HSF1 signaling, a previously unknown mechanism that may explain tumor formation in response to rhythm disruption.


The findings also suggest that it may be possible to target HSF1 with drug therapy, to prevent cancer among people with frequently disturbed circadian rhythms.


Although this study was done in mice, other data link circadian disruption to human tumors, said co-author Brian Altman, Ph.D., an assistant professor of Biomedical Genetics at the University of Rochester Medical Center and a Wilmot faculty member.


“Everything points in the same direction,” he said. He noted that in this case, when the circadian clocks in mice are disrupted by inconsistent sleep, for example, the outcomes are highly relevant to people who work night shifts or rotating schedules.


Altman’s chief contribution to the study was to provide expertise on a scientific method to assess how the circadian clock behaves in tissues. The Scripps team reached out to Altman to collaborate after seeing a presentation he gave at a scientific meeting on use of the technique, which was invented in 2018 at Vanderbilt University by Jacob Hughey, Ph.D. Altman and his lab have been focused on circadian rhythms and the connection to cancer for several years.


Reference: Pariollaud M, Ibrahim LH, Irizarry E, et al. Circadian disruption enhances HSF1 signaling and tumorigenesis in Kras-driven lung cancer. Sci Adv. 2022;8(39):eabo1123. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.abo1123


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.

Advertisement
Chosen for You
Listicle

Achieving Cost-Effective, High-Throughput Single Cell Multiomic Analysis
Whitepaper

An Optimized Workflow for Generating Anti-CD19 CAR T Cells by mRNA Electroporation
Webinar

The Tumor Microenvironment Series: Overcoming Challenges in TIL Analysis
Advertisement
Advertisement