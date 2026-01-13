"Double-Pronged" CAR T Cells Destroy Multiple Myeloma Cells

Read time: 3 minutes

Multiple myeloma, a cancer of the bone marrow, remains difficult to treat despite modern CAR T cell therapies. In “Molecular Therapy,” a team led by Armin Rehm presents an improved immunotherapy that recognizes two distinct features of malignant cells to destroy the cancer more effectively.





Multiple myeloma is a devastating diagnosis. The disease usually develops in the bone marrow where mature B cells called plasma cells begin to proliferate uncontrollably and produce excessive amounts of antibodies, some of which are defective. The cancer, which destroys bone and other tissues, can become extremely painful. To date, it remains uncurable.





In recent years, modern CAR T cell therapies have significantly extended the lives of many myeloma patients, but their effectiveness has been limited. “In some patients, the treatment does not work at all. In others, relapse occurs sooner or later, which then often rapidly leads to death,” explains Dr. Armin Rehm, Group Leader of the Translational Tumorimmunology lab at the Max Delbrück Center.





In the journal “Molecular Therapy,” the Berlin-based researcher, Dr. Uta Elisabeth Höpken, also at the Max Delbrück Center, and an international team present an optimized immunotherapy: CAR T cells that bind to two receptors simultaneously to destroy cancer cells instead of just one, as was previously the case.