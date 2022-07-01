Elevated Blood Clotting Proteins Linked to Poor Breast Cancer Outcomes

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

New research from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences has found that high levels in the bloodstream of a key protein involved in blood clotting called von Willebrand Factor, can lead to poorer outcomes for breast cancer patients. The findings will help researchers and doctors to better understand and treat breast cancer to reduce the risk of life-threatening blood clots and cancer spread in patients.





Published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis, the research found that patients with breast cancer had very high levels of von Willebrand Factor in their blood and that patients with the highest levels had the poorest outcomes. This work suggests that analysis of von Willebrand Factor levels may be useful to help predict clinical outcomes in patients with breast cancer.





The study also examined how breast cancer triggers high levels of von Willebrand Factor and found that breast tumour cells cause release of the clotting protein which helps the breast tumour cells to circulate in the blood stream and may aid breast tumour spreading to other organs in the body. Anticoagulant medication or blood-thinners which are already used to treat blood clots, could inhibit this effect by reducing levels of von Willebrand Factor and also preventing the spread of cancer cells in the blood stream.





The findings of the research will help doctors to better understand why patients with breast cancer have increased risk of blood clots and also why this may contribute to worse disease, cancer progression and spread throughout the body.





Dr Jamie O’Sullivan, Irish Centre for Vascular Biology, School of Pharmacy and Biomolecular Sciences, RCSI, said: “There are over 2 million people worldwide diagnosed with breast cancer every year, making it the world’s most prevalent cancer. Importantly, it is not the primary breast tumour, but its spread to distant sites in the body such as bone, brain and lungs that are the main cause of death. In addition, as they spread via the bloodstream, these breast cancer cells cause blood clotting in approximately 1 in 5 patients, which increases their risk of life-threatening complications.





“Our findings now show, for the first time, that this blood clotting may be caused by increased levels of a key pro-clotting protein, von Willebrand Factor, and that the breast tumour cells directly interact with the blood vessel wall to promote release of this protein. Interestingly, this not only increases risk of blood clotting for these patients but may also promote breast cancer cells spreading throughout the body via the circulation. Our work helps to better understand why patients with breast cancer have increased risk of blood clots and also why this may contribute to worse disease, cancer progression and spread throughout the body which will have a huge impact on the treatment of breast cancer and the outcomes for patients worldwide.”





Reference: Dhami SPS, Patmore S, Comerford C, et al. Breast cancer cells mediate endothelial cell activation, promoting von Willebrand Factor release, tumour adhesion and transendothelial migration. J Thromb. Haemost. 2022. doi: 10.1111/jth.15794

This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.