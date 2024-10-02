Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 3 minutes

Scientists have developed a new clinical pathway for testing for the cancer-causing faults in the BRCA gene that could ensure patients get the right treatment and boost the number of people who get tested.





The researchers, from The Institute of Cancer Research, London, showed that offering people information about BRCA testing digitally, instead of over via a clinical appointment, could be a more convenient option for participants exploring BRCA testing. It could also free up capacity in the NHS.

Targeted treatments for BRCA-related tumours

We all have BRCA genes, which contain instructions for repairing our DNA when it gets damaged. Around 1 in 400 people inherit a fault in these genes. Those with a faulty BRCA gene have an increased risk of developing certain cancers – including breast, ovarian, prostate and pancreatic. Once cancers do develop, BRCA-related tumours can be treated with specific treatments.





The NHS’s current BRCA testing process usually involves an appointment with a genetic counsellor, doctor or nurse to discuss what the process involves and the implications of finding a mutation. The patient then decides if they want to go ahead with genetic testing. This process can take up a lot of time and limits the number of patients who can be offered testing.

Offering digital information

The BRCA-DIRECT study, carried out by The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) and funded by Cancer Research UK, tested two different ways of sharing information about BRCA testing among 1,140 people diagnosed with breast cancer who had not already been tested for a BRCA mutation. The first method was the conventional route involving a formal phone appointment with a genetics clinician, while the other method involved patients receiving digital information to read in their own time, with the option of calling a genetic counselling hotline if they had any further questions.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

The findings, published in the British Journal of Cancer today, showed that 91 per cent of people who were offered the digital information and hotline method went on to have the BRCA test, compared with 85 per cent of those who were given a dedicated telephone appointment, deeming both methods as good as each other. Both methods were also deemed as good as each other when looking at patient knowledge about genetic testing, patient anxiety and patient satisfaction.





Professor Clare Turnbull, Professor of Translational Cancer Genetics at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, and Consultant in Clinical Cancer Genetics at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, said:





“With current pressures, we are only able to offer BRCA-gene testing to around 20 per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer.





“Despite the progress made since the initial discovery of the BRCA genes 30 years ago, we still face huge challenges in achieving the basic goal of ensuring everyone living with this mutation knows they have it.





“We will continue to work through the BRCA-DIRECT programme to make BRCA testing more accessible to all who need it.”





Bethany Torr, first author of the research paper, Scientific Programme Manager in Cancer Genetics and Epidemiology at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, said:





“Many people do not know they live with a BRCA mutation, and therefore may not know the steps they can take to reduce their risk of developing certain cancers.





“We are pleased that our alternative BRCA-DIRECT pathway appears to work as well as patient hospital appointments, offering patients the additional flexibility of processing information about BRCA testing in their own time.”





The patients involved in the study were receiving treatment for breast cancer from The University of Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust and The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.





The BRCA-DIRECT team are also exploring the use of an at-home saliva test instead of the blood tests typically used in BRCA testing, again designed to improve access to BRCA testing while also freeing up capacity in the NHS.

'I was glad I could do this from home'

Amy Louvre from Manchester, who took part in the study, said: “After being diagnosed with breast cancer I had to deal with multiple scans, treatment decisions and anxious waits for results. When being tested for a BRCA mutation, I was glad I could do this from home, via a telephone appointment and a DIY saliva test. It was a smooth and straightforward process.





“The test found I did not have a BRCA mutation which meant my family and I could breathe a small sigh of relief about that aspect of our family risk of developing cancer. I hope more people can access BRCA testing through initiatives like the BRCA-DIRECT pathway.”





Cancer Research UK’s Head of Prevention and Early Detection, David Crosby, said: “It is vital that we do more to catch cancer earlier and prevent cases where possible. Offering genetic testing to relevant groups of people affected by cancer is part of this work.





“We are pleased that the BRCA-DIRECT pathway demonstrates an innovative way to open up BRCA testing to more people, and we look forward to hearing the progress of this initiative as it is trialled further across the NHS.”





Reference: Torr B, Jones C, Kavanaugh G, et al. BRCA-DIRECT digital pathway for diagnostic germline genetic testing within a UK breast oncology setting: a randomised, non-inferiority trial. Br J Cancer. 2024. doi: 10.1038/s41416-024-02832-2





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.