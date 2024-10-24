Gluing Two Proteins Together Drives Cancer Cells To Self-Destruct

Traditional treatments for cancer — namely chemotherapy and radiation — often kill large numbers of healthy cells alongside the cancerous ones. To harness cells’ natural and highly specific self-destruction abilities, the team developed a kind of molecular glue that sticks together two proteins that normally would have nothing to do with one another.

Flipping the cancer script

One of these proteins, BCL6, when mutated, drives the blood cancer known as diffuse large cell B-cell lymphoma. This kind of cancer-driving protein is also referred to as an oncogene. In lymphoma, the mutated BCL6 sits on DNA near apoptosis-promoting genes and keeps them switched off, helping the cancer cells retain their signature immortality.





The researchers developed a molecule that tethers BCL6 to a protein known as CDK9, which acts as an enzyme that catalyzes gene activation, in this case, switching on the set of apoptosis genes that BCL6 normally keeps off.





“The idea is, Can you turn a cancer dependency into a cancer-killing signal?” asked Nathanael Gray, PhD, co-senior author with Crabtree, the Krishnan-Shah Family Professor and a chemical and systems biology professor. “You take something that the cancer is addicted to for its survival and you flip the script and make that be the very thing that kills it.”





This approach — switching something on that is off in cancer cells — stands in contrast to many other kinds of targeted cancer therapies that inhibit specific drivers of cancer, switching off something that is normally on.





“Since oncogenes were discovered, people have been trying to shut them down in cancer,” said Roman Sarott, PhD, a postdoctoral scholar at Stanford Medicine and co-first author on the study. “Instead, we’re trying to use them to turn signaling on that, we hope, will prove beneficial for treatment.”





When the team tested the molecule in diffuse large cell B-cell lymphoma cells in the lab, they found that it indeed killed the cancer cells with high potency. They also tested the molecule in healthy mice and found no obvious toxic side effects, even though the molecule killed off a specific category of of the animals’ healthy B cells, a kind of immune cell, which also depend on BCL6. They’re now testing the compound in mice with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma to gauge its ability to kill cancer in a living animal.





Because the technique relies on the cells’ natural supply of BCL6 and CDK9 proteins, it seems to be very specific for the lymphoma cells — the BCL6 protein is found only in this kind of lymphoma cell and in one specific kind of B cell. The researchers tested the molecule in 859 different kinds of cancer cells in the lab; the chimeric compound killed only diffuse large cell B-cell lymphoma cells.





And because BCL6 normally acts on 13 different apoptosis-promoting genes, the researchers hope their strategy will avoid the treatment resistance that seems so common in cancer. Cancer is often able to rapidly adapt to therapies that target only one of the disease’s weak spots, and some of these therapies may stop cancer from growing without killing the cells entirely. The research team hopes that by blasting the cells with multiple different cell death signals at once, the cancer will not be able to survive long enough to evolve resistance, although this idea remains to be tested.





“It’s sort of cell death by committee,” said Sai Gourisankar, PhD, a postdoctoral scholar and co-first author on the study. “And once a cancer cell is dead, that’s a terminal state."





Reference: Sarott RC, Gourisankar S, Karim B, et al. Relocalizing transcriptional kinases to activate apoptosis. Science. 2024;386(6717):eadl5361. doi: 10.1126/science.adl5361



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.