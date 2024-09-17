High-Dose Vitamin D3 Fails To Improve Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Outcomes
A double-blind randomized clinical trial shows that high-dose vitamin D3 doesn't improve colorectal cancer outcomes.
A double-blind randomized phase 3 clinical trial led by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute researchers and conducted across several hundred cancer centers in the U.S. tested the addition of high-dose vitamin D3 to standard treatment for patients with untreated metastatic colorectal cancer. More than 450 patients received standard chemotherapy plus bevacizumab and were randomized to high-dose or standard dose vitamin D3. The team observed no additional concerning side-effects or toxicities with the addition of high-dose vitamin D3.
However, the addition of high-dose vitamin D3 to standard treatment did not delay the progression of cancer more so than standard-dose vitamin D3, according to the team’s analysis after a median 20-month follow-up. A potential benefit for high-dose vitamin D3 was observed for patients with left-sided disease (i.e., primary tumors that arise in the descending colon, sigmoid colon, or rectum) and requires further investigation.
