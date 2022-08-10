How a Mutated Eye Offers Insight into Cancer Development

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Around 15 years ago, a group of researchers discovered mutant zebrafish. The eyes of these zebrafish did not develop correctly, resulting in them being significantly smaller than the eyes of wild zebrafish. Now, one of these researchers—Prof. Ichiro Masai—who leads the Developmental Neurobiology Unit at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST), alongside his former PhD student Dr. Swathy Babu, has used this mutation to understand the role of a protein in preventing cell death. This could have vast implications for the development of cancer therapy and for understanding how the cell cycle is regulated.





“Many cells that develop tumors reportedly have an issue with this protein,” said Prof. Masai, senior author of this research, which was published in eLife. “Furthermore, the importance of the protein for regulating the cell cycle and helping DNA repair has also previously been hypothesized, but not rigorously tested.”





Say the DNA of a cell is damaged. When the process of replicating the DNA to duplicate the cell takes place, the replication will halt at the damaged point. The cell will then activate a number of proteins to try to repair the DNA in multiple different ways. But if all the pathways that the cell utilizes fail, the cell will die. Prof. Masai hypothesized that they were seeing an increase in the number of cell deaths in the zebrafish mutants, which resulted in the eyes not developing properly.





Enter banp, a protein that’s been thought by researchers for some time to be involved in suppressing tumors and regulating the cell cycle. However, all previous research had been conducted on cell cultures as deleting the gene in mice or other model organisms resulted in the embryo dying. But zebrafish embryos, which develop outside the body of the parent, provided an ideal model for testing the theory.









This video shows two different cell divisions—the first is of a wild type cell dividing into two and the second is of banp mutant cell dividing into two. In the first video, the cells divide without issues and in the expected timeframe. In the second video, the cell division does not go smoothly, and it takes longer than expected. The videos appeared in the research paper published in eLife.



For her PhD in the Developmental Neurobiology Unit, Dr. Babu looked at the role that banp played in regulating the cell cycle. The gene that encodes the banp protein is located on chromosome 25. First, the researchers sequenced the banp gene from the mutated fish and found an extensive mutation on the gene. They then took developing zebrafish that did not carry this mutation and introduced another mutation onto the banp gene. The resulting zebrafish also had eyes that did not develop correctly. This added to their theory that banp plays a key role in repairing DNA.





The next question regarded what banp did and how the mutations impacted the development of an organism. Recently, when banp was reported as an important protein for converting DNA to RNA, the researchers decided to compare the expressed genes in mutant zebrafish with those of the wild-type zebrafish. They found that banp seemed to promote the expression of 31 genes, which had multiple direct and indirect impacts. Specifically, the researchers in this study looked at different mechanisms that the cell would utilize to repair the DNA during cell proliferation. They found that each of these mechanisms required proteins produced by the banp gene that wasn’t produced to the same extent in the mutated version. Without banp operating as usual, DNA repair simply couldn’t take place.





“Banp seems to be a multiple regulator, influencing many different proteins, from DNA repair to cell duplication to tumor suppression,” said Dr. Babu, first author of the research paper.





Thus, a mutation on the banp gene seems to be linked to cell death. The scientists hope that this research will lead to further investigations of the links to cancer and cell cycle regulations.





Reference: Babu S, Takeuchi Y, Masai I. Banp regulates DNA damage response and chromosome segregation during the cell cycle in zebrafish retina. eLife. 2022;11:e74611. doi: 10.7554/eLife.74611



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.