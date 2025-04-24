How Age-Related Blood Mutations Shape Cancer Outcomes

Understanding the biological interface of age-related genetic changes and diseases of aging, such as cancer and cardiovascular disease, is important to develop preventative therapies for a growing proportion of the population.





Clonal haematopoiesis of indeterminate potential (CHIP) is a condition where blood stem cells accumulate mutations over time, influenced by both aging and external environmental factors. CHIP has already been shown to be associated with risk of age-related disorders, such as cardiovascular disease, but the impact of these genetic changes on solid cancer evolution hasn’t been thoroughly investigated.





Work published today in the New England Journal of Medicine is a detailed study of the link between CHIP and cancer, in over 400 patients with lung cancer as part of the Cancer Research UK funded TRACERx and PEACE studies, and 49,000 patients with different types of cancer from MSK.

CHIP and cancer prognosis